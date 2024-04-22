At long last, the 2024 NFL Draft this week. After months of training, interviews and workouts, the draft process will come to an end.

And one of the Georgia Bulldogs who will hear their name called this week has a big fan in ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Georgia safety Javon Bullard was tabbed as Kiper’s top safety for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Bullard’s value comes in his versatility, as he played as a slot corner, center fielder and up near the line of scrimmage for the Bulldogs,” Kiper said. “He had four picks over the past two campaigns, and he was stellar in coverage last season. He allowed just 54 passing yards as the nearest defender in coverage in 2023, and that came on 20 attempts.

“Bullard is a little undersized at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds, but I love his all-around game and instincts in coverage.”

Kiper has Bullard coming off the board in the second round of his most recent NFL draft, landing with the Green Bay Packers at pick No. 58.

Bullard was a two-year starter in his time at Georgia, playing both the safety and star position. He had four interceptions in his college career, earning All-SEC honors during his time in Athens. As a junior, Bullard had 56 tackles, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups and a tackle for loss.

He far outperformed expectations during his time in Athens, as Bullard arrived as a 3-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Bullard aced the pre-draft process, earning positional honors at the Senior Bowl and shining at the 2024 NFL Combine.

In speaking with reporters at his pro day, Bullard was very thankful for how his coaches helped him during his time at Georgia.

“I wouldn’t be standing in front of y’all today if it weren’t for Georgia and the people that brought this program up,” Bullard said. “Coach Smart, Coach Muschamp, Coach Schumann. Even past coaches like coach Lanning and coach Fran. All those guys molded me into not only the football player but the man I am today. I appreciate them immensely. They taught me everything I know about this game and I love them for that.”

Bullard is one of three Georgia defensive backs hoping to be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Kamari Lassiter is similarly seen as a second-round pick, while Tykee Smith is expected to go early on the third day of the NFL draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday. No program has had more players taken in the previous three NFL drafts than Georgia, as 34 Bulldogs have been taken over that span.

Bullard will likely add to that this week.