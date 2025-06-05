Georgia is going to have a lot of new faces stepping up in 2025. The Bulldogs have plenty to replace, as three defensive linemen were drafted off of last season’s team.

Jordan Hall doesn’t qualify as a new face, as he is entering his third season at Georgia. But to most, Hall is not a known entity. The former 5-star prospect has just 14 tackles in 16 career games. His next tackle for loss or sack will be his first for the Bulldogs.

Injuries prevented Hall from being the best version of himself in 2024, as he had surgery on both of his legs prior to the start of the season. He did not make his debut until Georgia’s Nov. 9 game against Ole Miss.

Hall was able to play in Georgia’s final six games of the season. And multiple prominent media members saw enough from Hall in that stretch to think he’s poised for a breakout season.

“Jordan Hall might not be quite as heavy as our prototypical interior Georgia defensive lineman that we’re used to,” ESPN’s Cole Cubelic said on his podcast Cube Show. “However, I think he can be problematic and I think he can be disruptive.”

Hall isn’t the only Georgia defensive lineman that is needed to have a breakthrough season. Much has been said about Christen Miller and what he might be able to do in 2025.

Xzavier McLeod, also a redshirt sophomore, is another experienced name who will look to build off what he did last season. The former South Carolina transfer had 13 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2 pass breakups in 2024.

Hall, Miller and McLeod give Georgia a solid base to work with. The Bulldogs have younger players who will need to take on big roles in 2025. Georgia had all five members of its 2024 signing haul at the position redshirt.

The Bulldogs landed the No. 1 defensive line prospect in the country for the 2025 cycle in Elijah Griffin. As is the case for all former 5-star prospects, expectations are very high for Griffin.

Hall himself understands that, as he signed as a 5-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s still waiting to live up to that hype, though he took a positive step towards doing that this spring.

“You also have Jordan Hall, who had a big spring.” ESPN’s Greg McElroy said. “He’s now fully healthy and has a chance to be a massive difference-maker.”

If Hall is able to play like many of the recent greats to come through Georgia, the Bulldogs should once again have an elite defensive front.

When they’ve had that in recent years, it has usually led to a pretty succesful season.

That’s why Georgia so badly needs Hall to become the player so many seem to think he can be.

“As a defensive lineman here, we know and we understand that we have the most physically demanding job on the field,” Hall said earlier this spring. “Taking on double teams, playing scoop blocks, you know, regardless of what it is, we’ve got to weather the defense on our back and that burden of responsibility is something that we care and we hold.”