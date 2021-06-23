WATCH: How JT Daniels can end 2021 season as SEC’s top quarterback

There’s no denying that JT Daniels impressed to close the 2020 season. The Georgia quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes while averaging 10.3 yards per attempt. He added 10 touchdowns while leading Georgia to a 4-0 record as a starter. That strong finish is why so many are bullish on the Bulldogs’ chances entering the 2021 season. It is worth keeping in mind though that it was just four games for Daniels. Three of those were against pass defenses that ranked outside of the top-80 in terms of passing yards allowed per game. The only elite team Daniels faced was Cincinnati and the Bearcats held the Bulldogs to just 22 offensive points.

The small sample size is likely why Phil Steele slotted Daniels as his second quarterback on his All-SEC teams. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral took home first-team honors, with Emory Jones of Florida ending up on the third team and Alabama’s Bryce Young rounding things out on the fourth team. Related: Ole Miss’ Matt Corral gets preseason All-SEC nod over JT Daniels, per Phil Steele Jones and Young are yet to start for their respective teams. The latter was the No. 1 overall quarterback prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and the Crimson Tide have had no issue developing quarterbacks in recent seasons whether it be Mac Jones or Tua Tagovailoa.

Jones is set to take over for Kyle Trask. While Jones might not have the passing upside of his predecessor in Kyle Trask, he has shown an ability to impact the game as a dual-threat quarterback. He ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns last season, while also throwing for two touchdowns. The Florida offense will look very different compared to what the Gators did in 2020. Daniels has shown more than either of those two quarterbacks, especially if you factor in the 11 starts he had as a freshman at USC. Now he’ll get a full offseason to work with offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Georgia’s loaded skill positions. The Bulldogs bring back all five scholarship running backs, the entire starting offensive line from the Peach Bowl win and seven pass-catchers that had at least 100 receiving yards last year.