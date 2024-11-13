clock iconclock icon
Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Kirby Smart discusses challenge of facing Nico Iamaleava as Tennessee QB …
ATHENS — Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a tough player to prepare for. And Georgia will have an even more difficult time in doing so with Iamaleava’s status in …
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Georgia practice, Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has liked what he’s seen so far from his team this week, as the Georgia Bulldogs have a massive game against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Connor Riley
RJ Godfrey powers Georgia basketball to a double-digit win over North …
ATHENS — RJ Godfrey Jr. is not the biggest player on Georgia’s team nor is he the most high-profile. But to anyone watching Georgia basketball, it’s clear his energy powers …
Connor Riley
Georgia football plummets in latest College Football Playoff rankings, …
ATHENS — The latest College Football Playoff rankings are out and the Georgia Bulldogs have taken a tumble.
Connor Riley
