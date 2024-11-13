ATHENS — The latest College Football Playoff rankings are out and the Georgia Bulldogs have taken a tumble.

Georgia fell from the No. 3 ranked team all the way to No. 12. Georgia is coming off a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss, who moved up from No. 16 to No. 11.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will earn the top four seeds in the rankings. Those teams would be Oregon (No. 1), Texas (No. 3), BYU (No. 6) and Miami (No. 9).

Boise State is the highest-ranked group of 5 conference champion, earning them the No. 12 seed. The Broncos rank No. 13.

The seven at-large bids are: Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Teams seeded 5 through 12 will play on Dec. 20 and 21, with the four higher seeds hosting games on campus. The four conference champions will get a bye and wait until Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 to play their first game.

Georgia will have another big-time game this week, as it takes on the Tennessee Volunteers. No. 7 Tennessee is the second-highest-ranked SEC team, giving Georgia another big opportunity to pick up a signature win.

This will be the first time Georgia faces a top-25 team at home this season. Georgia has faced Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss away from home. Georgia has gone 2-2 in those games.

“Thank goodness it’s at our place,” Kirby Smart said. “We get to come home and play. Night game, should be an electric atmosphere. It is every time we play them. They’ve got a tremendous team, Josh has done an unbelievable job with this team. They’re playing at a high level. "

The rankings will come out every Tuesday until the final rankings drop on Dec. 8, after the SEC championship game.

Georgia’s game against Tennessee is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET ABC. You can see the full College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 below.

College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 12