By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Kirby Smart to appear on cover of College Football 26 video game
While you can’t yet play as Kirby Smart in the upcoming College Football 26 video game, you can now see the head coach on the cover of the game.
Connor Riley
Georgia knows better than anybody why College Football Playoff seeding …
There will be changes made to the College Football Playoff for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart knows Georgia football will need serious contributions for …
Georgia signed the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle. The class is filled with 5-star prospects and potential early contributors for …
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart admits playing in SEC Championship game against Texas ‘took a …
Kirby Smart knows winning last year’s SEC Championship game came with a price. Quarterback Carson Beck suffered a season-ending injury in the win over Texas, while the win …
Connor Riley
CBS Sports makes bold choice for top Georgia Heisman hopeful for the 2025 …
Despite all the success and accolades in recent seasons at Georgia, the Bulldogs have not yet won a Heisman Trophy under Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
Whether Georgia football benefits from a nine-game SEC slate is in …

Connor Riley
Greg Sankey tackles SEC’s place in CFP formats, ranking process, …

Mike Griffith
Georgia basketball hires Todd Abernathy to join staff

Connor Riley
Georgia takes surprising NCAA tourney seed in stride, focuses on …

Mike Griffith
Between the Hedges: Big games, big concerns, big concert?

Bill King
