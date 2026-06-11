The SEC shared further details about its conference slate on Wednesday by announcing more game windows for the upcoming season.

Georgia did learn that its game against Florida will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kick, but most of its game times were given the flex designation.

There’s still a lot of unknowns with Georgia’s schedule to this point, and not just from a game time perspective.

With the SEC moving to a ninth conference game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is interested in the unintended consequences that come from the schedule change.

“I am very intrigued, you know, I’m interested to see the injury reports and how far and how deep they go with this, but it’s all speculation right now, because it, you know, it may not have a huge effect,” Smart said in an interview with ESPN.

Georgia was negatively impacted by injuries at the end of last season, losing key pieces like Drew Bobo and Gabe Harris in games against Georgia Tech and Alabama. The year prior, quarterback Carson Beck suffered a season-ending elbow injury against Texas.

That made a difference in Georgia’s season-ending defeat against Ole Miss, when Georgia was without its best offensive lineman and top defensive lineman.

The additional game comes at a time when rosters are shrinking, as schools eventually move their way down to roster limits of 105. With the elimination of walk-ons, team rosters are in the process of dipping from what Smart previously estimated was around 130-man rosters to 105.

That will have an impact on the way Georgia practices, as it will have fewer bodies to use in practice.

“As this thing goes down to 105 you know, people are going to have to practice different, they’re going to have to do camp different, and maybe that makes some less injuries throughout the year, and hopefully can go into the end of the season and be at your peak,” Smart said.

Georgia has won the SEC in each of the last two seasons, no small accomplishment. But those contests, a ninth SEC game, have taken a lot out of the Bulldogs. In both seasons, they’ve lost their first College Football Playoff game.

Smart understands that he needs the 2026 Georgia team to play its best football at the end of the season, something that didn’t happen in either of the last two seasons.

As for his thoughts on this current Georgia team, Smart likes what he’s seen so far. Even if it is a young team.

“I think every year you try to re-create your team, and I look at this group, and they’ve been really getting after it this summer, we get to be around these guys more than we ever have, and I’m so excited to see the new faces go out there and compete,” Smart said. “a lot of, lot of new young guys, and it seems like we say that every year, but there is a lot of new young guys here.”

While it’s a young team now, Georgia hopes that the nine, and possibly 10, conference games help further age up this team. That way, when the College Football Playoff rolls around, Georgia can go on a sustained run.

The Bulldogs open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when they take on Tennessee State.