The SEC released the remaining game windows for Georgia’s 2026 football schedule.

The league did share specific game times and TV Networks for Georgia’s games against Florida. The Florida game will start at 3:30, with ABC broadcasting the game. This year’s contest will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite the venue change, the game will be in its traditional 3:30 p.m. ET start.

As for the game windows for Georgia’s remaining schedule, you can see those below. Official game times and television networks will be announced either 12 days or six days out from the game.

Georgia football 2026 game windows

Sept. 26, vs. Oklahoma, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 3 vs. Vanderbilt, Early, Noon to 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 10 at Alabama, Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Oct. 17 vs. Auburn, Afternoon 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN

Oct. 31 vs. Florida (in Atlanta) 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Nov. 7 at Ole Miss, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 14 vs. Missouri, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 21 at South Carolina, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Tech, flex, 3:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Games against Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina and Georgia Tech were given flex scheduling, meaning it could range anywhere from a 3:30 p.m. ET start to an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt will be in the early window, meaning a noon or 1 p.m. ET start. The following week will see Georgia play a night game at Alabama.

Georgia’s game at Auburn is set for an afternoon start, meaning the game will start somewhere between 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET.

The league had previously announced the game times for Georgia’s first three games. The Bulldogs will take on Tennessee State at 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 5 before hosting Western Kentucky at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sept. 12.

Georgia’s first SEC game comes on the road against Arkansas on Sept. 19. That game is set for a noon ET start.

Georgia’s game against Tennessee State will air on ESPN+. The game against Western Kentucky is set to be broadcast by the SEC Network. The Arkansas game will air on ABC.

The SEC expanded to a nine-game conference slate this season. The Bulldogs have four home games, four road games and a game against Florida in Atlanta.

Georgia won the SEC last season, going 12-2 on the year. It did lose its first College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss after having beaten the Rebels during the regular season.