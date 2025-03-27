ATHENS — Kirby Smart is cautiously optimistic about the state of his wide receiver room.

Not just with his words but also in his actions this spring as well.

“You gotta show toughness and grit, and I like that group right now,” Smart said following Tuesday’s practice. “I really do, I think that group has a chance to be good.”

Wide receiver was a major problem for the Bulldogs a season ago. They led the nation in drops and lost multiple members throughout the year to either dismissals or suspensions. Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett, the two statistical leaders a the position in 2024, are off to the NFL.

To address those concerns, Georgia dipped into the transfer portal to add Zachariach Branch and Noah Thomas. Both come from Power 4 programs and possess traits that should help make a difference for Georgia this fall.

“Those guys are monsters, man,” safety KJ Bolden said. “Zach, I gotta guard Zach every day, so we’re going at it every day. Now, Zach is definitely a great player, he go 100 to him every day. He’s gonna try to give you his best, feel me? And then same with Noah, Noah just a big guy, big, tall receiver. You love those type of guys, kind of remind me of Colbie. Just him and Colbie’s lineups on the side, it just looked different.”

Georgia signed five wide receivers as a part of the 2025 signing class to pair with Branch and Thomas. Four of them are already on campus but Tyler Williams (ankle) and Landon Roldan(hamstring) are dealing with injuries at the moment.

Expectations are high for Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley, given they are both top-100 prospects.

If they weren’t, Smart wouldn’t call out his freshmen receivers like he did.

“They’ve got to get in shape. They’re constantly tired at practice,” Smart said. They’ve got their hands on their hips, exhausted. I think there’s a little anxiety in that...They get really tired. So, you know, they’re trying.

“There’s no lack of effort and they’re talented, but they’ve got a long way to go in terms of learning what to do and that’s our job. Our job is to get them ready to go. They are not where they need to be.”

For as much chatter as there has been regarding the new faces in James Coley’s room, it is how Smart has handled some of the returning players that is perhaps most interesting.

Smart brought back wide receiver Colbie Young after he missed the last nine games of the 2024 season due to a suspension. His legal status has since been resolved and is now fully back practicing with the team.

Young is dealing with a groin injury at the moment, but Smart indicated it was nothing too serious.

As one receiver returns, another has been suspended. Nitro Tuggle is currently suspended indefinitely following a reckless driving and speeding arrest.

Tuggle is a promising young receiver and someone Georgia would love to see take strides forward. But given the nature of his arrest, Smart has been left with no choice but to suspend the sophomore.

“Yeah, disappointed, obviously, in those two young men and the decision-making process for each one,” Smart said when asked about Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley. “Both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes.”

If Georgia were a little thinner at wide receiver, perhaps Smart wouldn’t have opted to suspend Tuggle indefinitely. Smart never publicly suspended running back Trevor Etienne last season following a March arrest.

Lastly, there is Dillon Bell. He’s the most experienced player in Georgia’s receiver room as he enters his fourth year in the program.

Which makes the fact that Georgia is playing him at running back this spring all the more interesting.

“We mix Dillon in practice to practice,” Smart said. “He works in the slot. He’s tried to develop as a wide receiver and a back. He’s been great and in a good attitude and being committed to “Coach, if it means me playing 10, 15 snaps at back, I wanna do it. If I can develop as a slot, I wanna do it.‘”

Bell has worked at running back before, moonlighting there during the 2023 season. Injuries have become an issue in the running back room and that Bell is taking reps at that position suggests that right now it may be a bigger position of concern than wide receiver.

There’s plenty of reason to be skeptical about Georgia’s wide receiver room entering this upcoming season. It’s fair to question this group, given drops were a consistent issue last season.

Georgia will have a new quarterback as well, with Gunner Stockton likely stepping in for Carson Beck on a full-time basis.

He’ll need his wide receivers to help him this fall. While there is still a long way to go between now and the season-opener against Marshall on Aug. 30, there have been signs of positivity from this oft-maligned group.

“There’s days I want to see more toughness,” Smart said. “I want to see more run-through tackles, don’t lay on the ground, don’t hold your hands up if the ball’s not in the right spot. Just, body language drives me nuts. But that’s not all of them, and they’re getting better. Day by day, they’re getting better, and there’s a good depth in that group.”

