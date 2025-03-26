ATHENS — Details have emerged following the reckless driving and speeding/maximum limit arrest for Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle.

Tuggle was arrested on Thursday by Athens Clarke County Police, as he was booked at 1:56 a.m. ET and released on $26 bond at 2:55 a.m. ET. Both of his charges are misdemeanors.

According to the police report obtained by DawgNation, Tuggle and a passenger were driving in a red Dodge Challenger on Thursday night. Per the report, Tuggle was driving in the inside lane on the Outer Loop 10 near College Station Road at 10:18 p.m. ET.

The arresting officer, using speed detection equipment, clocked Tuggle going 107 miles per hour. The speed limit for that area is 65 miles per hour. Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested in a similar area last September for driving 106 miles per hour.

The arresting officer initiated a traffic stop, with Tuggle’s car ultimately stopping in the right lane, rather than pulling off onto the shoulder. The report also states that Tuggle exited the car without putting it into park.

The police report states that Tuggle was arrested due to “reckless disregard for the safety of others.”

Tuggle is a sophomore from Goshen, Ind., and appeared in 8 games last season for Georgia. He caught 3 passes for 34 yards for the Bulldogs. Tuggle is expected to be a bigger part of the wide receiver room at Georgia.

Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley were both suspended last Thursday indefinitely by Georgia. Easley was involved in a traffic accident in Watkinsville, Ga., and was arrested on Friday. He was released on $1,000 bond after being charged with reckless driving and reckless conduct.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his reaction to the arrests on Tuesday night following Georgia’s practice.

“Yeah, disappointed, obviously, in those two young men and the decision-making process for each one,” Smart said. “Both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes.”

In total, Georgia has had 32 incidents involving a Georgia football player or staff member who has been charged with speeding, racing, reckless driving or reckless conduct dating back to the Jan. 15, 2023 death of football player Devin Willock and support staffer Chandler LeCroy in a car crash.

Smart shared that he looks at every incident on a case-by-case basis. This was Tuggle’s first arrest during his time in Athens.

Smart provided additional details on how Georgia goes about educating its players on practicing safe driving.

“It’s been several years in terms of defensive driving courses, having players ride, and learning how to drive, just like my two kids did, with a driver’s service,” Smart said. “Josh Brooks has done a tremendous job meeting with every player. We’ve had several speakers come in, and we continue to educate, and we’re not gonna stop at that. It’s very unfortunate that one of those young men got his driver’s license within one month of that happening, at 18 or 19 years old. And it’s amazing how many kids come to school without a driver’s license.

“So it’s no excuse, but one of those things we will continue to educate and discipline our guys to try to correct it.”