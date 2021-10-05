Kirby Smart warns against national media ‘poison’ for Georgia football

Rat Poison, coined by Nick Saban to refer to national media praise that may prove to be harmful to his team, has become part of the college football lexicon in recent years.

On Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart dropped the rat. He referred to that kind of praise as just poison.

“Is it going to affect them? Is it going to poison them? I hope not. I certainly hope not,” Smart said. “I think that the standard of being elite is what keeps them from becoming poisoned. When you compare yourself against greatness, there is a certain standard you have to reach and it supersedes the opponent.”