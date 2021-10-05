Kirby Smart warns against national media ‘poison’ for Georgia football
Rat Poison, coined by Nick Saban to refer to national media praise that may prove to be harmful to his team, has become part of the college football lexicon in recent years.
On Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart dropped the rat. He referred to that kind of praise as just poison.
“Is it going to affect them? Is it going to poison them? I hope not. I certainly hope not,” Smart said. “I think that the standard of being elite is what keeps them from becoming poisoned. When you compare yourself against greatness, there is a certain standard you have to reach and it supersedes the opponent.”
The Georgia team has certainly earned plenty of praise in the first five weeks of the season. The Bulldogs lead the country in a number of categories, including an astounding 23 points allowed through the first five games. The Georgia offense hasn’t been too shabby either, with the Bulldogs tied for eighth in scoring offense.
All that strong production to this point has led to the Bulldogs clearly separating themselves from the rest of college football. After a 37-0 win over Arkansas, it clearly looks like Georgia is head and shoulders better than most college football teams.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly points out that Georgia is beating the spread by an average of 15.6 points per game. The only team to do a better job is Bowling Green, who is outperforming low expectations.
The Georgia team will get another chance to impress on Saturday when it hosts the Auburn Tigers. It will be the third-ranked team Georgia has played this season. The first two combined to score just 3 total points. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
