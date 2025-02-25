Georgia will send 14 players to Indianapolis for this year’s NFL combine.

And no player enters the event with more on the line than EDGE rusher Mykel Williams, at least according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

The NFL draft guru has Williams coming off the board with the No. 17 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s after fellow Bulldogs Jalon Walker, mocked to Carolina with the No. 8 pick, and Malaki Starks, who is set to come off the board to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14.

But Williams has an opportunity to play his way into a higher draft slot, as Kiper recognizes.

“There might not be a player with more to prove this week at the combine than Williams,” Kiper wrote. “He was considered a candidate to go in the top five -- and even potentially No. 1 -- when we first started building draft boards for this class back in August. But an ankle injury slowed him in 2024, resulting in just five sacks over 12 games. The traits are there, though. With a good week in Indy, the Bengals probably won’t be high enough on the board to get him. Turn on the tape, and you see outstanding speed-to-power.”

Williams finished with 5.0 sacks last season, but 4.0 of them came in two games against Texas. He was often at his best in big games against NFL-level competition.

Williams arrived at Georgia as a 5-star recruit and figures to be one of the top testers at this year’s combine. While he may not be able to propel himself into the No. 1 pick category — that seems to be reserved for Penn State’s Abdul Carter at the moment — Williams can push himself potentially into the top-10.

It is a deep year for EDGE prospects. Kiper has Arizona, Atlanta and Carolina all taking prospects of that caliber. A strong showing this week could further help Williams and make him a lot of money. The No. 8 pick in last year’s draft — Michael Penix Jr. — received $7.4 million more in guaranteed money than the No. 17 pick, Georgia’s Amarius Mims.

And there is recent history that suggests Williams could really push himself up the draft board. In the 2022 NFL Draft cycle, Travon Walker had similarly freaky traits but questions about his production.

He aced the NFL combine and went on to become the No. 1 overall pick that year.

Expecting Williams to replicate that feat might be a bit much. But Georgia has sent plenty of players to the NFL combine in recent years and many have left the event as big winners.

Williams has a chance to do just that in Indianapolis when he takes the field for testing drills on Thursday.

The NFL combine drills begin on Thursday and conclude on Sunday. The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24.