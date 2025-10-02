ATHENS — Georgia observers aren’t the only ones puzzled by Noah Thomas’s lack of involvement in the Georgia offense.

Through four games, the Texas A&M transfer has just 3 catches for 24 yards. All of that production came in Georgia’s win over Austin Peay, an FCS program.

“Thomas was the No. 8-ranked wide receiver available in the transfer portal, and his production thus far hasn’t matched the expectations,” Cameron Salerno of CBSSports said. “Thomas has shown he’s capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver in an offense (look at what he did last year at Texas A&M). Georgia would be wise to get him more involved going forward.”

Thomas was on the field for just 14 of Georgia’s 55 snaps, fifth among Georgia’s wide receivers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and what he could do to become more involved in Georgia’s offense.

“We’ve had two or three shots that early in the year he would have hit, and he was wide open, but we had protection breakdowns,” Smart said. “It just hadn’t happened, and he hasn’t pressed because of it. All he does is, what do we need to do to get better, coach? Tell me what we need to do to get better. What do I need to do to get better? And he continues to grow and buy into that, and when you have that kind of culture, it helps you win.”

Smart also pointed to positional overlap with Colbie Young. Like Thomas, Young is a big-bodied wide receiver who plays on the outside.

Young has become Stockton’s go-to target, catching 17 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. He leads the Bulldogs in receptions and receiving yards to this point for Georgia.

Just behind him is fellow transfer receiver Zachariah Branch. He’s caught 14 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Even as Thomas tries to find his role in the Georgia passing offense, it’s clear Georgia has a plan for its transfer wide receivers.

Smart believes Thomas is not bothered by the slow start. That should only help as the Bulldogs continue to make their way through their SEC schedule.

“Noah’s been great, man,” Smart said. “Noah’s another guy that is a culture winner for us. I mean, he competes so hard.”

Georgia had only 55 offensive plays against Alabama, with Gunner Stockton attempting just 20 passes. Both were season lows, a byproduct of Alabama’s third-down dominance.

The Georgia offense will look to get back on track this coming week against Kentucky. Saturday’s game is set for a noon ET start, with ABC broadcasting the game.