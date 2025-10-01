clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia willing to live with the growing pains that come with playing …
ATHENS — Perhaps the two biggest plays that Georgia’s offense would like to have back prominently involved freshmen.
Connor Riley
Georgia’s slow-start trend, early-season loss put coaches, CFP hopes under …
ATHENS — If the season ended today, Georgia would not be in the 12-team College Football Playoff field.
Lane Kiffin weighs in on controversial fourth-down decision by Kirby Smart
ATHENS — It seems just about everyone has an opinion on the fateful fourth-down call in Georgia’s loss to Alabama this past week.
Connor Riley
Demello Jones emerges as Georgia still searching for answers in secondary
ATHENS — Daniel Harris started the first two games of the season for Georgia at the cornerback position. He outsnapped Ellis Robinson against Tennessee.
Connor Riley
What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 5 loss to Alabama
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has had time to go back over everything that went right, and wrong, for Georgia in its loss to Alabama this weekend.
Connor Riley
