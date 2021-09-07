National media praises Georgia football win over Clemson, shares concerns about the offense

Coming out of Georgia’s first game, the national media had two clear thoughts on the state of the program. The Bulldogs deserve credit for their win over Clemson, but the offense still has some major concerns. To the former point, most now see Georgia as a very real College Football Playoff contender. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have the Bulldogs making the College Football Playoff and the national championship game. But Schlabach outlined why Georgia clearly has some room to grow.

“Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken were pretty conservative on offense against Clemson once they saw what kind of game it was going to be,” Schlabach said. “I think we’ll see more downfield passing from the Bulldogs against UAB this week.” JT Daniels threw for just 135 yards on 30 pass attempts. The Bulldogs’ offense scored just three points in the win. Head coach Kirby Smart outlined how he thinks Georgia can improve from the first game to the second game this coming Saturday.