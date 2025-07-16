clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Todd Hartley continues to demonstrate why he’s one of the best assistant …
Of the three commitments Georgia has landed in the month of July, tight ends coach Todd Hartley is responsible for two of them.
Connor Riley
‘No one can match Georgia’s depth’ at this key position says CBS Sports …
Georgia has a long history of great tight end play. And that will likely be the case once again for the Bulldogs in the 2025 season.
Connor Riley
College Football 26 video game identifies two Georgia players among the …
The 2025 Georgia football team has some big-time players to replace from last season’s team.
Connor Riley
After monster June, Georgia football recruiting class ‘might get only …
Georgia was able to keep things rolling on the recruiting trail on Monday when it added commitments from 2026 prospects PJ Dean and Preston Carey, as well as 2027 prospect …
Connor Riley
Asa Newell: Atlanta selection viewed as ‘the perfect prospect/team match’
Like many Georgia students do after their time in Athens has come to a close, Asa Newell will be making the trip over to Atlanta to begin his professional career.
Connor Riley
Tennessee coach aims to turn Georgia rivalry around

Mike Griffith
Texas puts on a show: Arch Manning’s ironic Steve Spurrier comment …

Mike Griffith
Top SEC LBs CJ Allen, Anthony Hill illustrate the choice that 5-star …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart clarifies the status of Will Muschamp, shoots down idea …

Connor Riley
5-star LB Tyler Atkinson announces commitment to Texas

Connor Riley
