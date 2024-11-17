Tennessee
17
Final
31
Georgia
  • LSU Tigers
    16
    Final
    Florida Gators
    27
    Missouri Tigers
    30
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    34
    New Mexico State Aggies
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    38
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Final grades from Georgia football bounce back win over Tennessee
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has reiterated time and time again how difficult it is to win on the road.
Connor Riley
Carson Beck stayed ‘two steps ahead’ of Tennessee on and off the field: …
ATHENS — Carson Beck didn’t exactly replicate Stetson Bennett’s performance against No. 7 Tennessee.
Connor Riley
What Kirby Smart said about Georgia football home crowd, massive win over …
ATHENS — Georgia football needed a big win after the loss to Ole MIss.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart updates latest on Dillon Bell, Georgia injury situation …
ATHENS — Georgia has made it through its SEC slate, ending the conference play portion of the schedule with a 31-17 win over Tennessee.
Connor Riley
Projected CFP rankings: Georgia back in, may be better off missing …

Mike Griffith
Final grades from Georgia football bounce back win over Tennessee

Connor Riley
Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs get a …

Connor Riley
Carson Beck stayed ‘two steps ahead’ of Tennessee on and off the …

Connor Riley
Josh Heupel irritated by two calls that went against Tennessee in …

Mike Griffith
