ATHENS — Georgia has made it through its SEC slate, ending the conference play portion of the schedule with a 31-17 win over Tennessee.

But eight consecutive conference games has taken a toll on Georgia, with Kirby Smart listing off a litany of injuries after the game.

Most pressing was an injury that occurred to wide receiver Dillon Bell in the second quarter. The wide receiver left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

“I don’t know if it’s got a high component. We looked at it tonight,” Smart said. “He was not able to go. I don’t know how severe it will be or how long it will be. It’s just -- I mean, look, guys, there’s a bunch of injuries.”

Bell had 2 catches for 12 yards and a carry for 2 yards.

With Bell out, Georgia spread the ball around as five different pass catchers finished with at least 50 receiving yards. London Humphreys led the group with 63 receiving yards.

But the injuries didn’t just stop there. Georgia started Monroe Freeling at left tackle, as Earnest Greene has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Micah Morris also did not play in the game.

For the first time all season, Georgia did not rotate on the offensive line.

“It’s probably the first game that we haven’t subbed an offensive lineman the whole time,” Smart said. “And we were concerned about that because we didn’t know how Tate (Ratledge) would hold up. And that game meant a lot to Tate. Tate grew up in a Tennessee family and a dad that was a Tennessee fan. That game’s a lot of pride to him. And I thought his energy and toughness really showed. And just a week ago, he dinged it and couldn’t go. And he went out there tonight and really played physical, played tough.”

Georgia was also without running back Trevor Etienne, as he continues to deal with a rib injury. With Etienne out, Nate Frazier led Georgia in rushing with 69 yards on 19 carries. Frazier scored the final touchdown of the game for Georgia in the fourth quarter.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia did get linebacker Smael Mondon back. He tied for a team-high 8 tackles and added a sack. While he wasn’t able to fully practice this week, his return greatly helped a Georgia defense that shut out Tennessee in the second half.

“His confidence, his ability to make plays and tackles, his instincts are huge,” Smart said of Mondon. “I think back to all the games he didn’t play in. He missed all this time for this time, and he’s gotten good reports on his foot. He’s had two or three x-rays that look like it’s healed. So that’s great news for him.”

Anthony Evans did return to the field as well. He missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury.

Still, Georgia’s roster has very much suffered the consequences of playing such a bruising schedule

“We’ve had guy after guy after guy after guy go down,” Smart said. “Smael, CJ Allen both gave us great efforts tonight, but they were unable to practice all week. And the back situations, Cash doesn’t practice all week. Makes himself available to help the team. It’s just, you’ve got to choose. You want to play these schedules like this, then you’re going to have that, you know? And they’re reducing our roster size, so it’s gonna make it even tougher.”

Georgia will next take on UMass at home. That game is set for a 12:45 p.m. ET start on SEC Network.

Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation

Georgia football injury report following game against Tennessee