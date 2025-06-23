clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

CBS Sports identifies which Georgia player will ‘make or break’ its …
Even for a Georgia team that will enter the season as one of the top 10 teams, it still has a handful of questions.
Connor Riley
Christen Miller demonstrates one important difference between previous …
Georgia signed four defensive linemen in the 2022 signing class. Only Christen Miller is still with the program.
Connor Riley
As national media continues to hype Elijah Griffin, what should …
Kirby Smart has tried his best to slow the hype building around freshman defensive tackle Elijah Griffin.
Connor Riley
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen ‘won’t be kept out of the spotlight’ in 2025 …
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen isn’t yet a huge name among the college football public.
Connor Riley
Year two for QB Ryan Puglisi offers a range of possibilities for Georgia …
At just about every turn, Kirby Smart has stated that Georgia is in the midst of a true quarterback battle between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi.
Connor Riley
BREAKING: 4-star priority EDGE Khamari Brooks commits to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
Georgia football sees WR Vance Spafford flip commitment to Miami

Connor Riley
Georgia football just landed four-star EDGE Khamari Brooks. Who might …

Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell
Georgia Football Podcast: UGA’s latest recruiting win strikes a blow …

Brandon Adams
Sentell’s Intel: Kirby Smart and Georgia football look primed to go …

Jeff Sentell
