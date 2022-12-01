Expanded 12-team playoff: 8 key points, Atlanta hosts first following 2024 season
ATHENS — The college football world is quaking and postseason sands are shifting with a newly expanded 12-team playoff set to arrive in 2024.
“More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes,” said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff. “We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation.
“Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen.”
Here are eight key points about the new 12-team playoff:
• The top four seeds must be conference champions and receive first-round byes, while teams 5-12 will play on the campus or chosen facility of the higher seed in first-round elimination action.
• The first round of the playoffs in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21
• The four quarterfinal games and two CFP semifinal games will take place at sites on a rotating basis in 2024 and 2025. The dates have yet to be determined.
• the 2024 quarterfinals will take place in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, and the CFP Semifinal games (Final Four) will take place in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.