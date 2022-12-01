Expanded 12-team playoff: 8 key points, Atlanta hosts first following 2024 season

ATHENS — The college football world is quaking and postseason sands are shifting with a newly expanded 12-team playoff set to arrive in 2024.

“More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes,” said Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff. “We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation.

“Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen.”