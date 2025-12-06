clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
16 hours ago
5 things: Kirby Smart says Georgia-Alabama ‘a different matchup this time’
ATHENS – Georgia and Alabama are meeting again this season in the SEC championship game, but it’s not the same Georgia or the same Alabama, as Kirby Smart explained.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
19 hours ago
Georgia football-Alabama: Game Time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds …
The No. 3 Georgia football team will take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 15 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, …
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
23 hours ago
David Pollack gives blunt thoughts on current Georgia offense: ‘It won’t …
ATHENS — Georgia is a different team from when it first lost to Alabama back in September.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
December 5, 2025
Gunning for glory: Stockton can cement legend status with win in SEC title …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton has an opportunity to do what no Georgia quarterback has done before him Saturday: beat Alabama in the SEC championship game.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
December 5, 2025
Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann looks to salvage a 2025 season that …
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann has only ever worked for two programs.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment