By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
5 things: Kirby Smart says Georgia-Alabama ‘a different matchup this time’
ATHENS – Georgia and Alabama are meeting again this season in the SEC championship game, but it’s not the same Georgia or the same Alabama, as Kirby Smart explained.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Alabama: Game Time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds …
The No. 3 Georgia football team will take on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 15 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, …
Connor Riley
David Pollack gives blunt thoughts on current Georgia offense: ‘It won’t …
ATHENS — Georgia is a different team from when it first lost to Alabama back in September.
Connor Riley
Gunning for glory: Stockton can cement legend status with win in SEC title …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton has an opportunity to do what no Georgia quarterback has done before him Saturday: beat Alabama in the SEC championship game.
Mike Griffith
Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann looks to salvage a 2025 season that …
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann has only ever worked for two programs.
Connor Riley
