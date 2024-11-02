ATHENS — Perception is one thing in the SEC but reality is another as the league heads into the second half of the conference schedule in earnest.

Georgia remained the No. 1 team in the AJC SEC Power Poll despite Texas A&M being the only undefeated team in the league at this juncture.

The nationally No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (6-1 overall, 4-1 SEC) can take another step toward making a fourth-consecutive SEC Championship Game appearance with a win over Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The Aggies (7-1 overall, 5-0 SEC) are tied with Texas (7-1 overall, 3-1 SEC) for the No. 2 spot in the AJC SEC Power Poll, as determined by a panel of nine experts from around the league, while ranked No. 10 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll.

One-loss SEC teams Tennessee and LSU round out the top five in the AJC SEC Power Poll this week.

As much as there remains to be determined in the race for the SEC Championship Game, consideration for who the SEC MVP would be at this juncture of the season is also wide open.

AJC SEC Power Poll voters weighed in this week on how they would evaluate the SEC MVP race:

Josh Ward, Knoxville’s WNML

Typically, we look at quarterback play near the top of the SEC standings. But do any of the top teams’ quarterbacks deserve the MVP nod to this point?

I still have a lot of confidence in Georgia’s Carson Beck, but I can’t call him the league’s MVP to this point.

A few other candidates I’d consider if we get away from quarterback play: linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. at Texas and defensive end Nic Scourton at Texas A&M. They’re both elite players on two of the top defenses in the SEC.

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is another midseason MVP candidate. Sampson should be the favorite to win SEC Offensive Player of the Year; he leads the league with 17 touchdowns and has carried Tennessee’s offense at times. Sampson scored eight straight touchdowns for the Vols from the Oklahoma game in September to the Alabama game on Oct. 19.

Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel

The MVP race mirrors the parity throughout the league; the top players change week to week. Frontrunners Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers have all stumbled in SEC play. Few players have been more valuable or entertaining than Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, but he isn’t the league’s best player.

Alabama WR Ryan Williams already might be at age 17, while Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson is putting up the best numbers. Aggies DE Nic Scourton, Ole Miss LB Suntarine Perkins and Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. are some defensive candidates. This race will end in a photo finish.

Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

“There are many great players in the SEC, but no addition has been bigger than Texas A&M defensive end Nic Scourton, who came to the Aggies after leading the Big Ten in sacks.

Scourton probably won’t match his sack total from last season, but his consistent pressure and disruption has helped pave the way for the Aggies to take over in first place in the SEC. Scourton leads the Power Four with 12.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 in the win over LSU.

Aaron Torres Fox Sports Radio

Quick question: Is it weird to say that the “MVP” of the SEC this year might be a guy who didn’t begin as his team’s starter this year, and hasn’t even played in a handful of his team’s games?

Because right now, I think the answer might be Marcel Reed. One, the fact that Texas A&M is alone atop the SEC standings and controls its own destiny for its first trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game helps.

At the same time, would Texas A&M be in this position without him. He basically single handedly beat Florida in the Swamp, and then led A&M to a victory over Arkansas in a game that wasn’t pretty but counts in the win column just the same. Then obviously there was Saturday, and we all watched that game with our own two eyes: It’s hard to imagine Texas A&M winning if Mike Elko didn’t make the gutsy call to bring in Reed off the bench.

Ultimately there are others that are worthy (Dylan Sampson, maybe Quinn Ewers) and this might change in the coming weeks.

But right now the answer feels like it might just be Marcel Reed.”

Anwar Richardson, Texas OrangeBloods

Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris is one of the most dominant players in the country. He has recorded 100-or-more receiving yards five times this season. That includes 225 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Georgia Southern. He is a matchup nightmare and a huge reason why Ole Miss’ passing offense is ranked No.1 in the SEC (354 yards per game). He is a game-changer.”

This Week’s Big Risers: Texas A&M moved from fourth into a tie with Texas for second on the heels of beating LSU last Saturday 38-23.

Auburn took a step toward respectability with a convincing 24-10 win over Kentucky, moving up from 15th to 13th in the AJC SEC Power Poll.

Who Fell Down: LSU dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 in the AJC SEC Power Poll after blowing a 17-7 halftime lead en route to a 38-23 loss at Texas A&M.

Missouri, with starting quarterback Brady Cook sidelined y injury, was trounced at Alabama by a 34-0 count and fell from No. 9 to No. 11.

Here’s this week’s AJC SEC Power Poll

1. (1) Georgia 144 points, Highest vote 1, Lowest vote 1

T-2. (2) Texas 129 points, Highest vote 2, Lowest vote 4

T-2. (4) Texas A&M 129 points, Highest vote 2, Lowest vote 4

4. (5) Tennessee 107 points, Highest vote 3, Lowest vote 5

5. (3) LSU 106 points, Highest vote 3, Lowest vote 6

6. (6) Alabama 103 points, Highest vote 3, Lowest vote 7

7. (7) Ole Miss 84 points, Highest vote 7, Lowest vote 10

8. (8) Vanderbilt 76 points, Highest vote 6, Lowest vote 10

9. (10) South Carolina 66 points, Highest vote 8, Lowest vote 12

10. (11) Arkansas 64 points, Highest vote 8, Lowest vote 12

11. (9) Missouri 58 points, Highest vote 8, Lowest vote 12

12. (12) Florida 57 points, Highest vote 7, Lowest vote 12

13. (15) Auburn 31 points, Highest vote 12, Lowest vote 14

14. (14) Oklahoma 30points, Highest vote 13, Lowest vote 14

15. (13) Kentucky 17 points, Highest vote 15, Lowest vote 16

16. (16) Mississippi State 10 points, Highest vote 15, Lowest vote 16

This week’s SEC games

Ole Miss (-4) at Arkansas, noon, ESPN

Vanderbilt at Auburn (-6), 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia vs. Florida (-16.5), 3:30 p.m. ABC

UMass at Mississippi State (-20), 4:15 p.m. SEC Network

Texas A&M (-4) at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Kentucky at Tennessee (-16), 7:45 p.m., SEC Network