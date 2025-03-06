This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Texas dual-threat QB Legend Bey. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 ATH and the No. 732 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 35 ATH and at No. 633 overall.

The Georgia football program sent out 306 offers to the Class of 2025. The Dawgs have already sent out 271 offers for rising seniors in the 2026 cycle.

Counting the 2027 and 2028 classes, it is fair to say the Dawgs offer 2-3 kids per day during the time of year across all grade levels.

While that seems quite common, the program doesn’t send out many offers like the one they just gave to 3-star dual-threat QB Legend Bey in Texas.

Georgia offered him as an athlete. That’s logical based on the fact he ran for almost 2,000 yards on 11.7 yards per carry and scored 28 times. His HUDL page lists a 4.3 second time in the 40 and a verified sophomore track time of 10.7 in the 100 meters.

While he presents as an elite skill player on film, his 50 percent completion percentage and 13:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio as a passer last fall also likely had a lot to do with that.

While Bey is just rated as a 3-star, he said Georgia coaches Josh Crawford, David Hill and Kirby Smart extended the offer to him this week.

Smart doesn’t often get in on the ground floor of offering 3-stars these days, but his presence makes sense given Bey has recently picked up offers from Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

It also makes more sense watching his expansive junior highlight reel. It is a tape that lives up to the billing of a prospect with a first name like Legend.

Watch the first clip below near a skillet with some bacon on it. That very first Bey highlight will supply the sizzle.

His junior film runs 11 minutes long. It probably should for a player who threw for 1,444 yards, ran for another 1,912 yards and tallied up 41 touchdowns.

There’s some variance about his height. The recruiting sites have him at the 5-foot-9 mark, but his HUDL page lists him at six feet. He does appear to be a little taller than what he’s listed for on the national pages.

Check out this quick breakdown of that highlight film:

The first clip takes 19 seconds. Bey breaks free for an approximate 74-yard run in true escape artist fashion. He’s back in the gun, but runs rup the gut of the defense. He appears to be collared by several defenders about five yards past the line of scrimmage.

Bey continues on to bust at least five tackles even while his forward momentum is all but stunted. It takes him about 13 seconds to cover the first 15 yards of the eventual 74-yard scoring romp. That’s when he finally slips through the defense like a butter slab skiing through the middle of a baked potato.

The 185-pound Bey goes the remaining 60 yards in about six seconds to reach the end zone.

The second clip is a 74-yard touchdown pass. The ball covers 43 yards in the air before it is hauled in by his wideout.

The ensuing play is another 70-yard scoring run where he’s out of the gun and scoots around the right side of the line. He gets free in the open field and is able to flash that 10.7 speed in the 100.

The next play looks like another scramble up the gut for a big gain until he stops on a dime before the line of scrimmage and floats an old school jump pass 27 yards down the field for another unlikely 40-yard touchdown.

The next five plays are also all touchdowns of the 40-plus yards and longer variety. Bey is not quite Michael Vick fast in pads. It would be reckless to say he was at this stage of his career, but he looks like an AI verison of what Vick would be today in high school with a low 4.4 time in the 40.

There are several runs here that bring to mind the classic Nike commercial called “The Michael Vick Experience” we all remember from a generation ago.

There’s a short-yardage snap where it looks like he’s going to run a QB sneak, but pulls out and rolls out wide to the left for another explosive touchdown.

The first 4:37 of his junior tape are nothing but touchdowns. That first non-score came when his receiver ran out of bounds to track down a pass he fired while on the move.

His junior tape goes on like “Endgame” but there are less than 12 plays on this entire reel that do not result in touchdowns. Yet these are all elite clips.

With 41 touchdowns on the season and so many explosives, I got about four minutes in and thought the entire thing might nothing but touchdowns.

That opening highlight sets the tone for the whole tape because Bey is not brought to the ground until the 9:54 mark of the 11-minute tape. His receivers are brought to the ground on a handful of plays, but he’s never tackled save for that one clip. There are two other plays here in which he was forced out of bounds near the sidelines after more eye-opening scrambles for big gains.

Bey did all of this last season for an 8-4 team last fall in Class 6A football in Texas.

It is an impressive watch. We only see maybe about five or 10 reels per annual recruiting cycle that offer not only the entertainment value here, but also the depth of big play after big play.

He’s scheduled a pair of official visits to Duke and Notre Dame so far. The Dawgs have already made a big impression here with the offer.

“I think UGA has a top-tier football program and I can make a huge impact on the Bulldog program,” Bey said.

What was it like when UGA offered him?

“It was very euphoric,” he said. “It felt like a dream.”

