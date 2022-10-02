Bryce Young suffers sprained shoulder, Alabama rolls Arkansas anyway, 49-26
Bryce Young suffered a sprained shoulder at Arkansas on Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to derail Alabama.
The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide remained unbeaten with a convincing 49-26 win over No. 20-ranked Arkansas at Razorback Stadium.
Young exited the game with Alabama up 14-10 in the second quarter, injured after landing awkwardly on his shoulder when chased from the pocket to the sideline on an incomplete pass.
Young was 7-of-13 passing for 173 yards with a touchdown and interception when he exited the game.
Freshman Jalen Milroe came on in relief of Young and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown as the Tide shifted to a ground game.
Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, made the most of the opportunity with 206 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing on 18 carries, along with 2 catches for 20 yards.
Alabama took a 28-0 first-half lead before Arkansas could get on the scoreboard to close the gap to 28-7 at intermission.
The Razorbacks owned the third quarter, kicking a field goal and scoring two touchdowns to close the gap to 28-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Alabama took over from there with Gibbs breaking loose on touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards as the Tide pulled away.
The Tide plays host to Texas A&M next Saturday.
The Aggies suffered a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday.
Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19
Lane Kiffin’s Rebels emerged as the unbeaten team in Oxford, turning away a turnover-prone Kentucky team.
Wildcats’ quarterback Will Levis fumbled at the Ole Miss 16 and 12 on the final two possessions, and Kentucky missed a field goal, had an extra point kick blocked and had a bad extra-point snap on another occasion.