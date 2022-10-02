Bryce Young suffers sprained shoulder, Alabama rolls Arkansas anyway, 49-26

Bryce Young suffered a sprained shoulder at Arkansas on Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to derail Alabama. The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide remained unbeaten with a convincing 49-26 win over No. 20-ranked Arkansas at Razorback Stadium. Young exited the game with Alabama up 14-10 in the second quarter, injured after landing awkwardly on his shoulder when chased from the pocket to the sideline on an incomplete pass.

Young was 7-of-13 passing for 173 yards with a touchdown and interception when he exited the game. Freshman Jalen Milroe came on in relief of Young and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown as the Tide shifted to a ground game. Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, made the most of the opportunity with 206 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing on 18 carries, along with 2 catches for 20 yards.

Alabama took a 28-0 first-half lead before Arkansas could get on the scoreboard to close the gap to 28-7 at intermission. The Razorbacks owned the third quarter, kicking a field goal and scoring two touchdowns to close the gap to 28-23 entering the fourth quarter. Alabama took over from there with Gibbs breaking loose on touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards as the Tide pulled away.