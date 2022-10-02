Bryce Young suffers sprained shoulder, Alabama rolls Arkansas anyway, 49-26

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
0
1st QTR
4:16
3
Missouri
  • Florida Atlantic
    28
    Final
    North Texas
    45
    (17) Texas A&M
    24
    Final
    Mississippi State
    42
    Wagner
    0
    Final
    Syracuse
    59
  • South Alabama
    17
    4th QTR
    6:59
    Louisiana
    10
    California
    9
    4th QTR
    13:28
    Washington State
    14
    Liberty
    21
    3rd QTR
    11:58
    Old Dominion
    17
    New Hampshire
    7
    3rd QTR
    12:31
    Western Michigan
    28
  • UTEP
    31
    3rd QTR
    8:34
    Charlotte
    21
    LSU
    0
    2nd QTR
    9:47
    Auburn
    14
    Georgia Southern
    7
    2nd QTR
    6:23
    Coastal Carolina
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    14
    2nd QTR
    8:16
    Arkansas State
    10
  • Cincinnati
    14
    2nd QTR
    10:37
    Tulsa
    7
    Troy
    10
    2nd QTR
    8:07
    Western Kentucky
    7
    Virginia
    0
    1st QTR
    2:29
    Duke
    7
    (10) North Carolina State
    0
    1st QTR
    8:22
    (5) Clemson
    3
  • UAB
    0
    1st QTR
    1:34
    Rice
    7
    West Virginia
    0
    1st QTR
    4:25
    Texas
    7
    Indiana
    0
    1st QTR
    6:51
    Nebraska
    7
    San Jose State
    2
    1st QTR
    3:45
    Wyoming
    3
  • Georgia Tech
    0
    1st QTR
    14:56
    (24) Pittsburgh
    0
    Florida International
    Sun, 10/2 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    Colorado
    Sun, 10/2 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Arizona
    Arizona State
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    (6) USC
  • Stanford
    Sun, 10/2 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    (13) Oregon
    Eastern Washington
    Sun, 10/2 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Florida
    SMU
    Wed, 10/5 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Nebraska
    Fri, 10/7 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
  • Houston
    Fri, 10/7 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Memphis
    Tulane
    27
    Final
    Houston
    24
    UTSA
    45
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    30
    San Diego State
    13
    Final
    Boise State
    35
  • (15) Washington
    32
    Final
    UCLA
    40
    New Mexico
    20
    Final
    UNLV
    31
    Purdue
    20
    Final
    (21) Minnesota
    10
    Louisville
    33
    Final
    Boston College
    34
  • Georgia State
    31
    Final
    Army
    14
    Illinois
    34
    Final
    Wisconsin
    10
    Temple
    3
    Final
    Memphis
    24
    Navy
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    13
  • (4) Michigan
    27
    Final
    Iowa
    14
    (18) Oklahoma
    24
    Final
    TCU
    55
    Texas Tech
    28
    Final
    (25) Kansas State
    37
    (7) Kentucky
    19
    Final
    (14) Ole Miss
    22
  • Texas State
    13
    Final
    James Madison
    40
    Northern Illinois
    38
    Final
    Ball State
    44
    UMass
    13
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    20
    Oregon State
    16
    Final
    (12) Utah
    42
  • East Carolina
    48
    Final
    South Florida
    28
    (22) Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    (23) Florida State
    21
    Fresno State
    14
    Final
    UConn
    19
    Miami (OH)
    20
    Final
    Buffalo
    24
  • Gardner-Webb
    7
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Rutgers
    10
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    49
    Bowling Green
    31
    Final
    Akron
    28
    Central Michigan
    17
    Final
    Toledo
    38
  • Ohio
    24
    Final
    Kent State
    31
    Northwestern
    7
    Final
    (11) Penn State
    17
    Virginia Tech
    10
    Final
    North Carolina
    41
    (9) Oklahoma State
    36
    Final
    (16) Baylor
    25
  • Iowa State
    11
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    The Citadel
    0
    Final
    Appalachian State
    49
    Michigan State
    13
    Final
    Maryland
    27
    (2) Alabama
    49
    Final
    (20) Arkansas
    26
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was injured on this play when he fell awkwardly on his right shoulder. The preliminary report on Young is that he suffered a sprained shoulder.
ESPN screenshot

Bryce Young suffers sprained shoulder, Alabama rolls Arkansas anyway, 49-26

@mikegriffith32
Posted

Bryce Young suffered a sprained shoulder at Arkansas on Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to derail Alabama.

The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide remained unbeaten with a convincing 49-26 win over No. 20-ranked Arkansas at Razorback Stadium.

Young exited the game with Alabama up 14-10 in the second quarter, injured after landing awkwardly on his shoulder when chased from the pocket to the sideline on an incomplete pass.

Young was 7-of-13 passing for 173 yards with a touchdown and interception when he exited the game.

Freshman Jalen Milroe came on in relief of Young and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown as the Tide shifted to a ground game.

Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, made the most of the opportunity with 206 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing on 18 carries, along with 2 catches for 20 yards.

Alabama took a 28-0 first-half lead before Arkansas could get on the scoreboard to close the gap to 28-7 at intermission.

The Razorbacks owned the third quarter, kicking a field goal and scoring two touchdowns to close the gap to 28-23 entering the fourth quarter.

Alabama took over from there with Gibbs breaking loose on touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards as the Tide pulled away.

The Tide plays host to Texas A&M next Saturday.

The Aggies suffered a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Ole Miss 22, Kentucky 19

Lane Kiffin’s Rebels emerged as the unbeaten team in Oxford, turning away a turnover-prone Kentucky team.

Wildcats’ quarterback Will Levis fumbled at the Ole Miss 16 and 12 on the final two possessions, and Kentucky missed a field goal, had an extra point kick blocked and had a bad extra-point snap on another occasion.

