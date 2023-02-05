Alabama to reportedly hire Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator

Alabama appears to have found its next defensive coordinator and it will not be Glenn Schumann it seems. According to a report from Chris Low of ESPN, Nick Saban has tapped Kevin Steele to be the program’s defensive coordinator.

Schumann had been mentioned as a possible candidate for the job, given he is an Alabama graduate and previously coached under Saban as an analyst. Schumann got his on-field coaching start at Georgia, serving as the inside linebackers coach since 2016. This past season he took up a bigger role in the defense, serving as the defensive play-caller while sharing the defensive coordinator title at Georgia with Will Muschamp.

Steele is very familiar with the SEC and Saban, as Steele was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama back in 2007. He lasted only a year before being replaced by Kirby Smart in 2008. He left Alabama’s staff after the 2008 season but returned to coach inside linebackers during the 2014 season. He has also been the defensive coordinator at LSU, Clemson and Auburn.