SEC Power Poll: Alabama looked best in Week One, Auburn rising fast

ATHENS — Alabama coach Nick Saban noted that the Coke bottle in front of him was not a crystal ball, and LSU coach Brian Kelly said his team discovered they were not the Georgia Bulldogs.

SEC football is up and running, to the relief of most all in the South, and it has the look of another unpredictable season.

Saban’s creative comment with the Coke bottle came when asked to predict how Jalen Milroe’s sterling play at quarterback might help leading up to the Tide’s 7 p.m. showdown with Texas.

It was a fitting remark, but Saban likely knows the answer, as Alabama is back to playing solid on defense and attacking physically on offense.