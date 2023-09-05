SEC Power Poll: Alabama looked best in Week One, Auburn rising fast

DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ATHENS — Alabama coach Nick Saban noted that the Coke bottle in front of him was not a crystal ball, and LSU coach Brian Kelly said his team discovered they were not the Georgia Bulldogs.

SEC football is up and running, to the relief of most all in the South, and it has the look of another unpredictable season.

Saban’s creative comment with the Coke bottle came when asked to predict how Jalen Milroe’s sterling play at quarterback might help leading up to the Tide’s 7 p.m. showdown with Texas.

It was a fitting remark, but Saban likely knows the answer, as Alabama is back to playing solid on defense and attacking physically on offense.

The Tide won the beauty contest, so to speak, as Georgia had its early struggles with FCS UT-Martin, holding only a 7-0 lead through the first 25 minutes of action.

The Bayou Bengals, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a 45-24 score with resurgent ACC powerhouse Florida State after leading 17-14 at the half.

Kelly, quickly becoming a media and fan favorite with his clever comments, said, “for some reason we thought we were somebody else. We thought we were the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs or something.”

The fact Kelly was thinking about Georgia football at all in that moment was interesting, and perhaps even a bit telling.

Especially since the Bulldogs looked rusty coming out of the gate, leading only 7-0 over an FCS opponent with 5 minutes left in the first half.

Of course, it didn’t help UGA that its skill position groups were banged up and thin, as receivers Ladd McConkey (back) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (suspension) were out, along with leading returning rusher Daijun Edwards (knee). Starting tailback Kendall Milton (hamstring) was noticeably slowed, and incoming transfer receiver Dominic Lovett dropped a TD pass.

Carson Beck’s quarterback play for the Bulldogs was solid but not spectacular as Georgia went with a vanilla game plan.

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman began to make more of a name for himself with four touchdown passes in the first half of the Aggies’ 52-10 win over New Mexico on Saturday before giving way to veteran backup Max Johnson in the fourth quarter.

It’s early, but the Aggies have the look of being the most likely dark horse candidate to win the West, a shade ahead of Auburn, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Here’s my take on how the league lines up after one week via an SEC power poll:

Tier One

1. Alabama: Dual-threat QB Jalen Milroe and a sharpened defense made the Tide look best in Week One.

2. Georgia: Bulldogs warmed up as game progressed, but run game sputtered.

3. LSU: Tigers looked like a CFP for one half, remain a threat in West Division.

4. Texas A&M: Aggies put 50 on the scoreboard in Bobby Petrino’s OC debut.

Tier Two

5. Tennessee: Vols overcome slow start to route weak Virginia team in Nashville.

6. Auburn: It appears the “Freeze Warning” is real, and so is the Tigers’ two-headed QB attack.

7. Ole Miss: The Rebels are off to another fast start with great QB play.

8. Arkansas: 56-13 win over W. Carolina was most points scored, largest margin under Sam Pittman.

9. Kentucky: The Wildcats trailed Ball State 7-3 in the second quarter before hitting the gas.

Tier Three

10. Missouri: The Tigers have a two-quarterback system that needs to be settled.

11. Mississippi State: Bullies rolled over 298 of their 525 yards on the ground.

12. Florida: Coach Billy Napier is under scrutiny after poorly coached effort in loss to Utah.

Tier Four

13. South Carolina: Spencer Rattler was sacked 9 times, team had -2 rushing.

14. Vanderbilt: Vandy scored one TD on its first six possession in win over Alabama A&M.

