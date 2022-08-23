Alabama raises Nick Saban above Kirby Smart, Tide all-in on maintaining dynasty

ATHENS — Alabama couldn’t beat Georgia in the national championship game, but the Tide showed it can still out-spend the Bulldogs at the bank. Alabama coach Nick Saban was granted a new 8-year contract that averages out to be worth at least $11.7 million per year through 2030, per reports. Saban’s deal eclipses the new $11.25 million year (average) contract that Georgia announced for Kirby Smart less than four weeks ago.

Former Georgia QB Matthew Stafford led the L.A. Rams to a Super Bowl win, and then a record-14 Bulldogs took over at the NFL Combine. One headline after another came out of the Indianapolis-based event, with 341-pound defensive tackle and Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis running a head-spinning 4.78-second time in the 40-yard dash. Next up, Travon Walker was the No. 1 overall draft pick, the first of what would be a record-five first-round defensive player picked, and 15 players from UGA overall.

Here’s what Saban said after his new deal on Tuesday: “Terry and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the University has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama.” Saban always seems to know just what to say these days, even when he doesn’t really mean it. No doubt, Saban schooled Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in the coaches’ war of words this summer, even though Fisher likely had a very good point about the Alabama coach’s hypocritical nature. RELATED: 4 takeaways from the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher war of words Saban recently revealed that his comments and mannerisms might not be authentic, something many who know him had already suspected.