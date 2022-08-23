Alabama raises Nick Saban above Kirby Smart, Tide all-in on maintaining dynasty
ATHENS — Alabama couldn’t beat Georgia in the national championship game, but the Tide showed it can still out-spend the Bulldogs at the bank.
Alabama coach Nick Saban was granted a new 8-year contract that averages out to be worth at least $11.7 million per year through 2030, per reports.
Saban’s deal eclipses the new $11.25 million year (average) contract that Georgia announced for Kirby Smart less than four weeks ago.
The Bulldogs have had an offseason on top of college football world from the time they left Lucas Oil Stadium as national champions.
Former Georgia QB Matthew Stafford led the L.A. Rams to a Super Bowl win, and then a record-14 Bulldogs took over at the NFL Combine.
One headline after another came out of the Indianapolis-based event, with 341-pound defensive tackle and Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis running a head-spinning 4.78-second time in the 40-yard dash.
Next up, Travon Walker was the No. 1 overall draft pick, the first of what would be a record-five first-round defensive player picked, and 15 players from UGA overall.
Here’s what Saban said after his new deal on Tuesday:
“Terry and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the University has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years. This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama.”
Saban always seems to know just what to say these days, even when he doesn’t really mean it.
No doubt, Saban schooled Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in the coaches’ war of words this summer, even though Fisher likely had a very good point about the Alabama coach’s hypocritical nature.
Saban recently revealed that his comments and mannerisms might not be authentic, something many who know him had already suspected.
“I’m supposed to smile and say, ‘Thank you,’ " Saban said before exiting a press conference earlier this month.
Just like Saban is supposed to tell recruits that he has no plans to retire anytime soon and that he feels as well as ever at 70 years old.
In all fairness, it’s possible (though not likely) Saban will still be coaching through 2030.
Fellow SEC Coaching Great Steve Spurrier suggested Saban would keep coaching as long as he continues to get the best players.
Based on Alabama landing 19 players on the preseason All-SEC team — as selected by coaches, not media — The Tide should have more talent than anyone in the league.
Georgia, with 10 preseason All-SEC players, was a distant second to the Tide — per the league coaches who were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Saban’s raise is more closely tied to maintaining the program image, however.
There was no offer to match or threat for Saban to leave the program.
It’s as simple as, Alabama wants to say it has the highest paid head coach, and now it can.
Saban certainly is earning his money, leading the Tide to the SEC Championship in what he referred to as a “rebuilding year.”
Alabama had lost six first-round NFL draft picks, including its starting quarterback and the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith.
This season, the Tide brings back the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, along with the projected overall No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Anderson.
Alabama is the overwhelming favorite to win yet another SEC title.
The cupboard is not bare at Georgia, by any means, but the Bulldogs have the same sort of reloading on their hands that Saban had last year.
Perhaps not being the highest-paid coach in college football any longer takes some pressure off Smart.
But what Saban’s announced raise definitely does is send the message that Alabama is ready to spend whatever it takes to maintain its image.
It’s a safe assumption that, for all the talking Saban did about how Texas A&M was securing players, the Crimson Tide’s aggressive fiscal strategy carries over to its recruiting.
Saban and Alabama are all-in, raising the bar on the competition by spending and doing whatever it takes to maintain its dynasty.