ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 21.5-point favorite over Kentucky, but the Bulldogs are no longer favored to win the SEC.

The No. 12-ranked Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC) took one of the biggest tumbles in AP Top 25 poll, falling seven spots on the heels of their 24-21 home loss to Alabama (3-1, 1-0), and are now fourth among teams favored to win the SEC championship.

The Crimson Tide, conversely, moved up seven spots in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 10 and are the new favorites to win the SEC (per DraftKiings.com):

• Alabama +260

• Texas 380

• Ole Miss +600

• Georgia +650

• Texas A&M +800

•˜Oklahoma +1100

• LSU +1600

•Tennessee +1800

• Missouri +1800

The Heisman Trophy odds also reflect the outcome of the Alabama-Georgia game.

Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson, on the heels of his MVP-like performance against the Bulldogs, is now second only to Oregon’s Dante Moore in the Heisman odds.

Moore is at +750, Simpson is at +900 and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has slipped from fourth among favorites to 12th at +2500.

Georgia’s status as a heavy favorite over the Wildcats (2-2, 0-2)in next Saturday’s noon game in Sanford Stadium is no surprise, as the Bulldogs have won 15 consecutive games in the series and Kentucky is coming off a 35-13 loss at South Carolina.

It’s a relatively short schedule in the SEC this week, but there are three other intriguing matchups, as Alabama looks to avenge last season’s loss to Vanderbilt, Florida aims to reverse its direction at home against Texas and Texas A&M looks to protect its perfect season at home against upset-minded Mississippi State.

Here’s a look at the opening line on each game involving SEC teams next Saturday:

Kentucky at Georgia -21.5, Noon, ABC

Texas -7 at Florida, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Vanderbilt at Alabama -13.5, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Kent State at Oklahoma -45.5, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State at Texas A&M -13.5, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network