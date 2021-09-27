Around the SEC: Arkansas rides Top 10 ranking, Cinderella start into Georgia

“We were joking about it, we own Texas,” Sixth-year senior linebacker Grant Morgan said after the Razorbacks completed a Texas two-step of beating Texas A&M on Saturday after dumping the Longhorns 40-21 earlier this season.

ATHENS — Arkansas football will bring the best resume in the SEC to Georgia for its high noon battle with the Bulldogs next Saturday.

“I’m excited to be a part of the group that’s changing the history and how the momentum is going in Arkansas football, and how we’re starting a new path.”

The Razorbacks scored a 20-10 win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, snapping what had been a nine-game losing streak in the series with the Aggies.

All this after Arkansas was picked to finish sixth in the SEC West Division at SEC Media Days the summer.

The ESPN College GameDay set will be on the Georgia campus to promote the noon game (TV: ESPN) between the No. 8-ranked Razorbacks and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-0).

The Hogs are 4-0 for the first time since 2004, when Houston Nutt led Arkansas to wins over No. 5 Texas and a double OT win over Alabama.