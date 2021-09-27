Around the SEC: Arkansas rides Top 10 ranking, Cinderella start into Georgia
ATHENS — Arkansas football will bring the best resume in the SEC to Georgia for its high noon battle with the Bulldogs next Saturday.
“We were joking about it, we own Texas,” Sixth-year senior linebacker Grant Morgan said after the Razorbacks completed a Texas two-step of beating Texas A&M on Saturday after dumping the Longhorns 40-21 earlier this season.
“I’m excited to be a part of the group that’s changing the history and how the momentum is going in Arkansas football, and how we’re starting a new path.”
The Razorbacks scored a 20-10 win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, snapping what had been a nine-game losing streak in the series with the Aggies.
All this after Arkansas was picked to finish sixth in the SEC West Division at SEC Media Days the summer.
The ESPN College GameDay set will be on the Georgia campus to promote the noon game (TV: ESPN) between the No. 8-ranked Razorbacks and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-0).
The Hogs are 4-0 for the first time since 2004, when Houston Nutt led Arkansas to wins over No. 5 Texas and a double OT win over Alabama.
Earlier in the week, Saban spoke of wanting to see four quarters of Alabama football.
Southern Miss was the victim, falling 63-14 in a game the Golden Eagles trailed 42-7 at the half in Tuscaloosa.
Saban’s message at halftime was, “We gotta play better in the second half.”
The Tide out-gained Southern Miss (1-2) 606 yards to 213, quarterback Bryce Young exiting after a 20-of-22 passing performance that netted 313 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception.
Other SEC games
Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0
LSU 28, Mississippi State 25
Boston College 41, Missouri 34, (OT)
Auburn 34, Georgia State 24
Kentucky 16, South Carolina 10
SEC Power Poll
(Per Mike Griffith)
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Florida
4. Arkansas
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas A&M
7. LSU
8. Auburn
9. Kentucky
10 Tennessee
11. South Carolina
12. Mississippi State
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
