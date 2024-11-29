ATHENS — Georgia has a rivalry game on its hands with Georgia Tech coming to Sanford Stadium.

But there is so much more at stake for the Bulldogs with their College Football Playoff resume on the line.

In short:

Beat Georgia Tech, win the SEC title game, get a bye and play in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl

Lose to Georgia Tech, lose the SEC title game, miss the College Football Playoff

Beat Georgia Tech, lose the SEC title game, maybe make the College Football Playoff

Lose to Georgia Tech, win the SEC title game, get a bye and play in Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl.

Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 against the winner of the Texas at Texas A&M game (7:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC).

There are scenarios like that playing out all of the country.

One CFP contender was eliminated on Thursday when Tulane was upset by Memphis, 34-24, rendering its AAC Championship Game hopes meaningless.

The Green Wave needed a win over Memphis, and then over Army in the AAC title game, couple with a Boise State loss to Oregon State or in its Mountain West Conference Playoff game to get a spot in the 12-team field.

Next up, the Big 12 will be sorting out its four-way atop its league, with Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU and Colorado — in that order — needing to win games this weekend to get a spot in its respect league title game.

If Ohio State beats Michigan, it’s in the Big Ten title game vs. Oregon.

If Miami beats Syracuse, it will play SMU in the ACC title game.

Here’s a look at the weekend slate of games with the respective opening betting lines, per Circa Sports:

Oregon State at Boise State -16, Noon, Fox (Friday)

Pick: Boise State 30, Oregon State 24

Oklahoma State at Colorado -17, Noon, ABC (Friday)

Pick: Colorado 27, Oklahoma State 20

Miss. State at Ole Miss -24, 3:30 p.m., ABC (Friday)

Pick: Ole Miss 38, Miss. State 10

Georgia Tech at Georgia -18, 7:30 p.m. ABC (Friday)

Pick: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23

Michigan at Ohio State -21, Noon, Fox (Saturday)

Pick: Ohio State 37, Michigan 14

Tennessee -11 at Vanderbilt, Noon, ABC (Saturday)

Pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 31

South Carolina at Clemson -5 Noon, ESPN (Saturday)

Pick: South Carolina 29, Clemson 28

Louisville -4 at Kentucky, Noon, SEC Network (Saturday)

Pick: Louisville 26, Kentucky 24

Maryland at Penn State -22, 3:30 p.m. BTN (Saturday)

Pick: Penn State 41, Maryland 10

Notre Dame -7 at USC, 3:30 p.m. CBS (Saturday)

Pick: USC 31, Notre Dame 28

Auburn at Alabama -11, 3:30 p.m. ABC (Saturday)

Pick: Alabama 29, Auburn 22

Miami -12 at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. ESPN (Saturday)

Pick: Miami 31, Syracuse 28

Cal at SMU -11, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 (Saturday)

Pick: SMU 20, Cal 17

Arizona State -8 at Arizona, 3:30 p.m., (Saturday)

Pick: Arizona State 34, Arizona 17

Arkansas at Missouri -4, 3:30 p.m. (Saturday)

Pick: Missouri 30, Arkansas 20

Purdue at Indiana -26, 7 p.m. (Saturday)

Pick: Indiana 56, Purdue 27

Florida -13 at Florida State 7 p.m. (Saturday)

Pick: Florida 31, Florida State 18

Oklahoma at LSU -6, 7 p.m., ESPN (Saturday)

Pick: LSU 27, Oklahoma 20

Washington at Oregon -17, 7:30 NBC (Saturday)

Pick: Oregon 31, Washington 20

Texas -5 at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ABC (Saturday)

Pick: Texas A&M 20, Texas 17

Kansas State at Iowa State -3, 7:30 p.m. Fox (Saturday)

Pick: Kansas State 27, Iowa State 24

Houston at BYU -10, 10:15 p.m. ESPN

Pick: BYU 30, Houston 21

Last week 7-3 straight-up, 3-6 vs. spread

79-32 straight-up, 49-60 vs. spread