ATHENS — Florida coach Billy Napier, just 1-7 in non-home games, discussed putting attention and resources into player sleep patterns.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, 2-3 overall and 1-2 this season, delivered a state of the program address of the “nothing to see here” variety with his program slipping.

So what will it be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (SEC Network) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia: Well-rested and thus victorious Gators? Or a Gamecocks’ win and wake-up call?

Florida (4-2, 2-1 SEC) beat South Carolina by a 38-6 count last year in Gainesville, but the season before the Gamecocks topped the Gators 40-17 in Columbia.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is coming off a bye week, his team 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the league, and he should be dialed in with a great game plan for the favored (-2.5) Gamecocks.

The pick: South Carolina and 29, Florida 24

Georgia -31.5 at Vanderbilt, noon, CBS

The Commodores (2-5, 0-3) haven’t scored a TD against UGA since 2018. That will change Saturday, but not enough for the Vandy to cover the spread against the surging Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0).

Georgia likes that its leading the SEC in passing, and there’s no reason for the Bulldogs to stop throwing once Carson Beck comes out, as Kirby Smart looks to build more championship depth.

The pick: Georgia 48, Vanderbilt 10

Arkansas at Alabama -19.5, noon, ESPN

Tide coach Nick Saban has not lost to the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) during his Alabama tenure. Sam Pittman’s Hogs can’t catch a scheduling break, but the expectation is they’ll continue to battle behind senior quarterback leader K.J. Jefferson in Tuscaloosa against the Tide (5-1, 3-0).

The pick: Alabama 31, Arkansas 20

Texas A&M at Tennessee -3, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Do the Vols (4-1, 1-1) have enough weapons on the perimeter to move the ball on Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1)? Can the Aggies move the ball on Tennessee’s aggressive front? How much of a factor can Neyland Stadium play?

The pick: Texas A&M 27, Tennessee 24

Auburn at LSU -11, 7 p.m., ESPN

Hugh Freeze’s Tigers (3-2, 0-2) had an extra week to rest and prepare for an LSU team (4-2, 3-1) that seems prone to shootouts This one has the feel of an outlier.

The pick: LSU 24, Auburn 17

Missouri at Kentucky -2.5, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Two teams coming off their first losses of the season meet in Lexington, where the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) have won the past four meetings against Missouri (5-1, 1-1) in the series. Missouri’s pass game trumps Kentucky’s run game in a wild finish.

The pick: Missouri 34, Kentucky 31

Last week: 6-1 straight-up, 4-3 vs. spread

Season: 56-8 straight up, 33-27 vs. spread

On The Beat program looks at UGA win over UK and predictions for SEC season