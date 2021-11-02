Around the SEC: Suddenly, Auburn has look of rising West Division power

ATHENS — Auburn, suddenly, is looking like a challenger for the SEC West after knocking off Ole Miss to begin the second half of the SEC season. The Tigers, led by Tank Bigsby and Bo Nix, shredded the Rebels 31-20 in Jordan-Hare Stadium and control their own destiny in the West Division.

Tank Bigsby rushed for a season-high 140 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry, and Nix was 22-of-30 passing for 276 yards and a touchdown, also rushing for two touchdowns for Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC). West Division leader Alabama (7-1, 4-1) was idle The Tigers finish the season with games at Texas A&M (Saturday), vs. Mississippi State (Nov. 13), at South Carolina (Nov. 20) and at home against the Tide (Nov. 27). Georgia 34, Florida 7 All you needed to see was the final 2 1/2 minutes of the first half in this one, as No. 1-ranked Georgia showed why its defense is king with three turnovers leading to a 21-0 spurt. The Florida offense sputtered in Anthony Richardson’s first start before veteran Emory Jones came off the bench and ignited the Gators, albeit, too little too late. Florida outgained Georgia 355-354, as Kirby Smart stuck with former walk-on Stetson Bennett for this game, only to see Bennett throw two interceptions.

The Gators appear headed for another 8-4 mark with games remaining at South Carolina on Saturday, vs. Samford (Nov. 13), at Missouri (Nov. 20) and vs. Florida State (Nov. 27). The Bulldogs clinched the East Division and play host to Missouri on Saturday before wrapping up conference play at Tennessee (Nov. 13). Mississippi State 31, Kentucky 17 Coach Mark Stoops has done many things for the Wildcats, but he apparently can’t win in Starkville, falling to 0-5 against the Cats’ annual cross-division rival with the loss. Maybe it’s the cowbells, but on Saturday night it was also Will Rogers, who completed 36-of-39 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown on Kentucky. UK quarterback Will Levis struggled, just 17 of 28 for 150 yards with three interceptions as the Maroon Bulldogs rallied from 10-0 down to a 31-10 lead by the end of the third quarter. Missouri 37, Vanderbilt 28 Tyler Badie made a name for himself in an otherwise anonymous contest, rushing for 254 yards on 31 carries while also reeling in 9 catches for 40 yards.

The Commodores have lost 18 consecutive SEC games, but they actually led by a 14-10 in this. Game in the second quarter. Alas, Vanderbilt botched a fake field goal moments later, opening the door for the Tigers to reclaim the lead before halftime and cruise to the victory. SEC Power Poll 1. Georgia 2. Alabama 3. Auburn 4. Texas A&M 5. Florida 6. Ole Miss 7. Tennessee 8. Arkansas 9. Mississippi State 10. Kentucky 11. LSU 12. Missouri 13. South Carolina 14. Vanderbilt

