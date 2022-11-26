Brent Key: Georgia Tech ‘playing with one hand tied behind our back’ after turnovers

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
14
Final
37
(1) Georgia
  • Illinois
    41
    Final
    Northwestern
    3
    Troy
    48
    Final
    Arkansas State
    19
    Purdue
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    16
    Hawai'i
    14
    Final
    San Jose State
    27
  • Memphis
    31
    4th QTR
    00:16
    SMU
    34
    Auburn
    27
    4th QTR
    1:48
    (8) Alabama
    49
    (10) Oregon
    34
    4th QTR
    8:11
    (22) Oregon State
    38
    Minnesota
    23
    4th QTR
    00:42
    Wisconsin
    16
  • Michigan State
    16
    4th QTR
    9:02
    (11) Penn State
    21
    (14) Utah
    56
    4th QTR
    14:12
    Colorado
    14
    Iowa State
    14
    4th QTR
    13:46
    (4) TCU
    55
    Louisiana
    26
    3rd QTR
    12:28
    Texas State
    6
  • Southern Miss
    10
    3rd QTR
    4:08
    Louisiana-Monroe
    10
    Nevada
    13
    2nd QTR
    9:39
    UNLV
    14
    Appalachian State
    13
    2nd QTR
    9:22
    Georgia Southern
    7
    Middle Tennessee
    13
    2nd QTR
    7:31
    Florida International
    0
  • (6) LSU
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas A&M
    (25) UCF
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    South Florida
    (9) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/27 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (13) Notre Dame
    Sun, 11/27 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (5) USC
  • Oklahoma
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @12:30 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Tulsa
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Houston
    Syracuse
    Sun, 11/27 on RSN @12:30 AM ET
    Boston College
    Pittsburgh
    Sun, 11/27 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Miami (FL)
  • Kansas
    Sun, 11/27 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (15) Kansas State
    Air Force
    Sun, 11/27 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
    (12) Washington
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    Washington State
    BYU
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 AM ET
    Stanford
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    Baylor
    27
    Final
    (24) Texas
    38
    Toledo
    14
    Final
    Western Michigan
    20
    Central Michigan
    19
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    38
  • Utah State
    23
    Final
    Boise State
    42
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    (21) Cincinnati
    24
    Arizona State
    35
    Final
    Arizona
    38
    New Mexico
    0
    Final
    Colorado State
    17
  • North Carolina State
    30
    Final
    (18) North Carolina
    27
    Arkansas
    27
    Final
    Missouri
    29
    Nebraska
    24
    Final
    Iowa
    17
    (17) UCLA
    35
    Final
    California
    28
  • Florida
    38
    Final
    (16) Florida State
    45
    Wyoming
    0
    Final
    Fresno State
    30
    Georgia State
    23
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    West Virginia
    24
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    19
  • Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Maryland
    37
    South Carolina
    31
    Final
    (7) Clemson
    30
    Army
    44
    Final
    UMass
    7
    Old Dominion
    20
    Final
    South Alabama
    27
  • Western Kentucky
    32
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    31
    New Mexico State
    49
    Final
    Liberty
    14
    (3) Michigan
    45
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    23
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    47
  • Kent State
    30
    Final
    Buffalo
    27
    East Carolina
    49
    Final
    Temple
    46
    Akron
    44
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    12
    Rice
    17
    Final
    North Texas
    21
  • Louisville
    13
    Final
    Kentucky
    26
    Wake Forest
    31
    Final
    Duke
    34
    UTEP
    31
    Final
    UTSA
    34
    UAB
    37
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    27
November 26, 2022 Athens - Georgia Tech's interim head coach Brent Key and players run on the football field before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Georgia won 37-14 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Brent Key: Georgia Tech ‘playing with one hand tied behind our back’ after turnovers

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Brent Key had Georgia Tech prepared mentally and schematically to go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets busted 9-yard runs on each of their first two plays in the game en route to becoming the first team to score a first-quarter touchdown on the Bulldogs all season.

Georgia Tech was still on top entering the second quarter, 7-3, and Georgia managed just a 10-7 halftime edge with Key’s Yellow Jackets out-gaining them 187-153.

Key, however, took no consolation in the wake of what was ultimately a 37-14 defeat to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs.

WATCH: Kirby Smart had no panic after slow start, kept chopping wood

“You play the game to win, you don’t play the game to come in second,” Key said. “You play the game to win, and that’s what we prepared for in the week.

“There is no other outcome that is acceptable, and that’s the way we approach the football game.”

Fact is, Key should soon have the “interim” tag removed from his head coach title.

The 44-year-old former Georgia Tech player led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 mark under his watch, including wins over then-Top 25 teams Pitt and North Carolina.

Key wasn’t willing to speculate if or when the Georgia Tech administration might make his hire official, keeping his postgame comments directly related to his players and the game that had just been played.

The interim head coach was able to pinpoint when things started to slip away for the Yellow Jackets in the third quarter, as much the team’s own doing.

“You’re looking at two consecutive series where the ball, field position-wise, never really crossed the 30,” Key said. “So we’re playing with one hand tied behind our back.”

Key is referring to Georgia starting third-quarter drives at the Georgia Tech 17 after a dropped punt snap, and then at the Yellow Jackets’ 25 after a first-down fumble on the ensuing possession.

The Bulldogs cashed in with a field goal and touchdown to extend the lead from 13-7 to 23-7 with two drives totaling just 28 yards on 11 plays.

Key said he’s “never had a good feeling after a loss,” but he paid tribute to his players after they finished a 5-7 season that began with Geoff Collins as head coach before Key took over in Game 5.

“To do what they’ve done and play as hard as they played until the clock hit zero, it’s a credit to the leadership they give to each other and players having ownership,” Key said.

“It’s been an outstanding time to coach these kids.”

