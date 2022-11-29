Reports: Georgia Tech football finalizing deal to make Brent Key head coach

ATHENS — Seeing was believing for Georgia Tech leadership where interim head coach Brent Key was concerned. The 44-year-old Key, who led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 mark after taking over for Geoff Collins, is in the final stages of working out a deal to take over the program, per multiple reports. There had been previous reports that new Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt had an interest in hiring Tulane coach Will Fritz.

RELATED: Brent Key understands physical football needed to beat Georgia Fritz, however, told New Orleans media he planned to remain as the Green Wave’s coach next season. Key was the choice of the vast majority of the Georgia Tech fans and alumni, a former Yellow Jackets player himself (1997-2000).

RELATED: Georgia Tech has its Kirby Smart in Brent Key, will surely remove interim tag Key’s resume featured an important and well-noted stop as he served three years as the offensive line coach at Alabama — winning a national championship in 2017 — before returning to his alma mater as assistant head coach and run game coordinator. Coaching under Nick Saban provided Key with valuable experience of seeing and learning how to structure and build a championship environment.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart pointed out Key had the benefit of playing under one of the Yellow Jackets finer coaches, George O’Leary, as well. The Yellow Jackets finished their season 5-7 after a 37-14 defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Georgia last Saturday in Athens, but not before causing the Bulldogs some headaches. RELATED: Brent Key postgame comments after Georgia loss, praises his players’ effort Georgia Tech became the first team to score a first-quarter touchdown on Georgia’s top-ranked defense, and only the second team to lead after one quarter. If not for a dropped pass the Yellow Jackets could have stretched the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter, but instead it was the Bulldogs taking a 10-7 lead into halftime — even as Georgia Tech had out-gained them. Smart, who finished his UGA playing career at Sanford Stadium with a home loss to a Yellow Jackets team Key played for, gave his friend and rival coach credit.

Georgia Tech ran a lot of stuff, credit to their staff,” Smart said. “Their staff has changed over and then worked really hard this year at putting game plans together, and you can tell they’ve done a lot of work. “They did a good job defensively and a good job offensively with a game plan. I’ve got a lot of respect for the staff and the players, the way that the players competed in the game.” Georgia Tech had upset then-No. 13 North Carolina on the road the previous week, serving notice that Key had made it a program to be taken seriously. Key said he’s “never had a good feeling after a loss,” but he paid tribute to his players after they finished a 5-7 season that began with Collins as head coach before Key took over in Game 5. “To do what they’ve done and play as hard as they played until the clock hit zero, it’s a credit to the leadership they give to each other and players having ownership,” Key said. “It’s been an outstanding time to coach these kids.”