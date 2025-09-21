Georgia fans have been so busy watching Gunner Stockton ascend in the Bulldogs’ offense that Carson Beck’s success in Miami has not been a major talking point.

Stockton is 3-0 as Georgia’s starter on the heels of his clutch performance in UGA’s 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee, as he was 23-of-31 passing for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs have established themselves as the team to beat in the SEC, ranked in the Top 5 heading into their 7:30 p.m. showdown with Alabama on Saturday in Sanford Stadium.

Beck, who was 24-3 as Georgia’s starting quarterback, has also found success as Miami’s quarterback.

The Hurricanes are also ranked in the Top 5 and could move up into the top three after beating Florida, 26-7, on Saturday night in Miami Gardens.

Stockton and Beck have the same Heisman Trophy odds after Week 4, both at +1500 -- tied for sixth among the top contenders.

Beck entered the game with the Gators on Saturday leading the nation in pass completion percentage (79.3 percent), but Florida made things hard on him, as he was 17-of-30 passing for 160 yards and an interception in the rain.

The Hurricanes’ defense, however, held the Gators to 141 total yards while Miami’s offense powered for 189 yards on the ground in the slick conditions.

Beck entered the game in the spotlight, as his story of overcoming the elbow injury that knocked him out of the SEC Championship Game and making the transfer to Miami was highlighted during the College GameDay Show on Saturday.

“I had been at Georgia for five years, and I’m super appreciative for my time there,” Beck told ESPN’s Desmond Howard. “But I just think there’s always a shelf-life on things, and I think it was time for a fresh start for me, and that’s what ultimately led to me coming down here to Miami ….”

Beck shared that the injury to his throwing elbow that required surgery, a torn UCL, left him uncertain about his ability to make a successful return to the game.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to throw a football the way I did before again,” Beck said. “They always say you are one play away, and you don’t believe it until it’s you.”

But Beck shared that he knew his injury was serious as soon as he hit the turf in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the final play of the first half of the Georgia-Texas game.

“I walked into the locker room, and I tried to grip a football, and I couldn’t even grip a football,” Beck said, “and I didn’t know the severity of the injury yet, but in the following day finding that out was really tough for me.”

Stockton came off the bench with Georgia trailing 6-3 and led the team into overtime with the teams tied at 16-16.

After Texas kicked a field goal on its opening possession, Stockton moved the ball down to the Longhorns’ 4 with a gutsy scramble that ended with him getting his helmet knocked off and having to leave the game.

Beck, his injured arm dangling at his side, re-entered the game and was able to make a clean handoff to Trevor Etienne, who burst in from the 4-yard line for the game-winning touchdown.

It was Beck’s final play for the Bulldogs, but it had already become Stockton’s team, as the former Rabun County High School standout had proven to his teammates that he could get the job done.

Both quarterbacks are thriving, and both have big games ahead, Stockton against Alabama on Saturday, and Beck at Florida State following the open date.

Beck shared that he believes Florida will turn things around and noted how Gators’ defensive coordinator Ron Roberts creates challenges for offenses.

Indeed, Beck and Georgia narrowly escaped Auburn with a win in the Bulldogs most recent trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium, trailing 17-10 late in the third quarter before rallying for the 27-20 win.

Beck said he also got to know embattled Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, as the two quarterbacks were seeing the same physical therapist during their rehab from injuries.

“It’s a tough road being a quarterback, especially for a big-name school,

I’ve been through it as well,” Beck said. “They love you, they hate you, and then they love you, and you just can’t define your self-worth off that….

“It’s more about how you respond to adversity than what’s happening to you.”

Georgia fans have heard Kirby Smart make the same sort of comment several times over, so with Beck having spent his first five years in Athens, it’s not so surprising to hear him repeat the same message again.