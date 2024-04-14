ATHENS — Carson Beck revealed the genius of his football approach this season could prove to be in its simplicity.

Beck engineered a clutch 70-yard touchdown drive in the final minute of the annual G-Day Game on Saturday, looking very much like a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate.

“Being in an offense for almost five years helps a lot, as far as the mental side goes,” said Beck, who sat behind J.T. Daniels and Stetson Bennett until taking over the starting job last season.

Beck flashed NFL arm talent not seen in Athens since Matthew Stafford was the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2009, leading the SEC with 3,941 passing yards while ranking fourth in the nation with a .724 completion percentage.

As much action as Beck sometimes has at the line of scrimmage adjusting plays and players, he keeps a particular mindset.

“For me, I just try to be simplistic in what I do and intentional in what I do,” Beck said. “and make the same read as I would have three years ago and two years ago and not try to over-do it.”

Beck is known for his ability to process and read defenses quickly, enabling him to change Georgia into better plays.

But as Kirby Smart noted, there are 10 other players on the field with Beck, and they all need to be on the same page.

“Your offense can only be as aggressive as the players around him,” Smart said. “It’s not all on the quarterback.”

Beck realizes that and has learned to make efficient decisions.

“I think it could be a problem if you’re in an offense for so long (that) you keep trying to reach for things to get better,” Beck said. “But really the better option is doing the simple thing and doing the right thing.”

Beck was 25-of-46 passing for 301 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on a windy day against a defense that knows the Bulldogs’ playbook inside out.

Beck played the first half before sitting out most of the third quarter and returning to take over the game.

Beck admitted the offense felt just as different as it looked the second time he took the field.

“I don’t talk too much, I’m not a super rah-rah guy, I’m more quiet,” Beck said. “But when things need to be said, they’re said.

“There’s no need to yell at somebody, just have confidence in what you’re saying.”

Smart made it clear he has confidence in Beck, too.

“He’s got really good moxie out on the field, (and) he never got pressed or frustrated even today,” Smart said. “He drove the team down, made some really elite throws there at the end to get us a chance to tie the ball game.”

Smart said he was tempted to turn Beck loose for a potential game-winning 2-point conversion, but he didn’t want to use a 2-point play that another team could scout.