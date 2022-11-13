Sorting through CFP field drama: 4 best teams, or political football?

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff drama is building with only two weeks left in the regular season and then a round of conference championship games on Dec. 2-3. There’s little to no debate about the top two spots belonging to Georgia and Ohio State, but the squawking grows loud and potential politics emerge when discussing and debating the final two places in the four-team field. The CFP committee members must ultimately decide two things:

• Is it the four best teams, or is it the four most deserving teams? • Does the value of winning a conference title game trump playing a better schedule and/or winning more impressively? The logic applied and deciding rationale has proven fluid over the years, to the extent there are no right answers when trying to predict the four-team field at this juncture of the season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart famously said after the 2018 season that “it changes every year” when discussing how and which metrics determine the CFP’s four-team field. The 13-member committee has member changes each year, too, further disrupting any sort of consistency in determining the two semifinal matchups — in Atlanta and Glendale, Ariz., this season — that funnel into the CFP Championship Game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at the top CFP contenders

(ranked in this author’s order of a deserved spot at this time): Georgia 10-0 The Bulldogs clinched a spot in the SEC title game and have remaining regular-season games at Kentucky next Saturday and home against Georgia Tech. Georgia is a likely No. 1 seed — and no lower than a No. 2 seed — with wins in the next three games. Ohio State 10-0 The Buckeyes finish the regular season at Maryland and home against Michigan. The winner of the OSU-UM game figures to get little resistance in the Big Ten title game with West Division teams having no less than three league losses. The loser of the OSU-UM game has an outside shot at an at-large bid to the CFP, but Tennessee currently looks like the top at-large choice. Worth noting, the Buckeyes could be down their top two backs moving forward. Tennessee 9-1

The Vols steamrolled Missouri 66-24, Josh Heupel evolving into a modern-era Steve Spurrier with a 58-yard pass play called with under two minutes left and a TD punched in with 36 seconds left. UT plays at South Carolina and Vanderbilt to finish the season looking to put up more big numbers and put pressure on the CFP committee to go the “four best” route. Tennessee is looking over its shoulder needing TCU to lose to improve the odds an at-large team gets into the field. TCU 10-0 The Horned Frogs won’t go away, taking down TD-favorite Texas on the road and in front of College GameDay in a 17-10 battle that left many wondering where Steve Sarkisian’s “All gas no brakes offense” has disappeared to. TCU plays at Baylor and is home to Iowa State before what could be a pivotal Big 12 Championship Game. An undefeated TCU would get into the four-team CFP, make no mistake about that. Michigan 10-0 The Wolverines’ pitiful non-conference schedule — Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn — only factors in if Michigan loses a game. Big Blue is in control of its own destiny provided it wins out vs. Illinois, at Ohio State and in the Big Ten Championship Game. The way the field shapes up, if chalk holds, one loss would likely keep Michigan out because of Jim Harbaugh’s scheduling model this season. USC 9-1