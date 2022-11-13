Sorting through CFP field drama: 4 best teams, or political football?

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
45
Final
19
Mississippi State
  • Boise State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    3
    Arizona
    34
    Final
    (9) UCLA
    28
    Utah State
    41
    Final
    Hawai'i
    34
  • Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
    Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
  • Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (16) Tulane
    South Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    Tulsa
    San Diego State
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    New Mexico
  • East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
    Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
    (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
  • SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
    Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
    Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
    Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
  • Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
    Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
  • (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
  • Lamar
    14
    Final
    New Mexico State
    51
    Rice
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    45
    Temple
    36
    Final
    Houston
    43
    UMass
    33
    Final
    Arkansas State
    35
  • Louisiana Tech
    7
    Final
    UTSA
    51
    Army
    9
    Final
    Troy
    10
    North Texas
    21
    Final
    UAB
    41
    Nebraska
    3
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    34
  • Arizona State
    18
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    Miami (FL)
    35
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    14
    Wisconsin
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    24
    Iowa State
    14
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    20
  • Charlotte
    14
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    (10) Alabama
    30
    Final
    (11) Ole Miss
    24
    New Mexico
    3
    Final
    Air Force
    35
    Louisville
    16
    Final
    (12) Clemson
    31
  • Maryland
    0
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    30
    Appalachian State
    21
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Northwestern
    3
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
    (22) UCF
    38
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    31
  • Boston College
    21
    Final
    (17) North Carolina State
    20
    South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
    Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
    (24) Washington
    37
    Final
    (6) Oregon
    34
  • Kansas
    28
    Final
    Texas Tech
    43
    Wyoming
    14
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    (23) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    Baylor
    3
    Florida Atlantic
    52
    Final
    Florida International
    7
  • Texas A&M
    10
    Final
    Auburn
    13
    (4) TCU
    17
    Final
    (18) Texas
    10
    Southern Miss
    23
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    26
    (15) North Carolina
    36
    Final
    Wake Forest
    34
  • (25) Florida State
    38
    Final
    Syracuse
    3
    California
    10
    Final
    Oregon State
    38
    Stanford
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    42
    San Jose State
    27
    Final
    San Diego State
    43
Clemson, Tennessee and TCU are all possibilities for the CFP with two weeks left in the regular season, while Georgia looks like the top seed.
Sorting through CFP field drama: 4 best teams, or political football?

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff drama is building with only two weeks left in the regular season and then a round of conference championship games on Dec. 2-3.

There’s little to no debate about the top two spots belonging to Georgia and Ohio State, but the squawking grows loud and potential politics emerge when discussing and debating the final two places in the four-team field.

The CFP committee members must ultimately decide two things:

• Is it the four best teams, or is it the four most deserving teams?

• Does the value of winning a conference title game trump playing a better schedule and/or winning more impressively?

The logic applied and deciding rationale has proven fluid over the years, to the extent there are no right answers when trying to predict the four-team field at this juncture of the season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart famously said after the 2018 season that “it changes every year” when discussing how and which metrics determine the CFP’s four-team field.

The 13-member committee has member changes each year, too, further disrupting any sort of consistency in determining the two semifinal matchups — in Atlanta and Glendale, Ariz., this season — that funnel into the CFP Championship Game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at the top CFP contenders

(ranked in this author’s order of a deserved spot at this time):

Georgia 10-0

The Bulldogs clinched a spot in the SEC title game and have remaining regular-season games at Kentucky next Saturday and home against Georgia Tech. Georgia is a likely No. 1 seed — and no lower than a No. 2 seed — with wins in the next three games.

Ohio State 10-0

The Buckeyes finish the regular season at Maryland and home against Michigan. The winner of the OSU-UM game figures to get little resistance in the Big Ten title game with West Division teams having no less than three league losses. The loser of the OSU-UM game has an outside shot at an at-large bid to the CFP, but Tennessee currently looks like the top at-large choice. Worth noting, the Buckeyes could be down their top two backs moving forward.

Tennessee 9-1

The Vols steamrolled Missouri 66-24, Josh Heupel evolving into a modern-era Steve Spurrier with a 58-yard pass play called with under two minutes left and a TD punched in with 36 seconds left. UT plays at South Carolina and Vanderbilt to finish the season looking to put up more big numbers and put pressure on the CFP committee to go the “four best” route. Tennessee is looking over its shoulder needing TCU to lose to improve the odds an at-large team gets into the field.

TCU 10-0

The Horned Frogs won’t go away, taking down TD-favorite Texas on the road and in front of College GameDay in a 17-10 battle that left many wondering where Steve Sarkisian’s “All gas no brakes offense” has disappeared to. TCU plays at Baylor and is home to Iowa State before what could be a pivotal Big 12 Championship Game. An undefeated TCU would get into the four-team CFP, make no mistake about that.

Michigan 10-0

The Wolverines’ pitiful non-conference schedule — Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn — only factors in if Michigan loses a game. Big Blue is in control of its own destiny provided it wins out vs. Illinois, at Ohio State and in the Big Ten Championship Game. The way the field shapes up, if chalk holds, one loss would likely keep Michigan out because of Jim Harbaugh’s scheduling model this season.

USC 9-1

The Trojans are the Pac-12s only hope at snapping an eight-year CFP field drought that dates back to Marcus Mariota’s 2014 Oregon Ducks. USC would need to run the table at UCLA, home against Notre Dame and then win in the Pac-12 title game to make the four-team field. If Heisman candidate Caleb Williams guides USC to wins in all of those games, it would be hard for the committee to put an at-large team in over the Trojans.

Clemson 9-1

Coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers are down in the CFP standings but not completely out. Clemson has remaining home games with Miami and South Carolina, and the CFP will apply transitive properties when measuring how Tennessee fares against the Gamecocks the week before in Columbia. Having an opportunity to play (and beat) a one-loss North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game would bolster Clemson’s resume, as the Tar Heels have moved into the Top 10.

LSU 8-2

The Bayou Bengals are looking to become the first two-loss team to make the CFP, but it might take more than an upset win over a No. 1-ranked Georgia, depending on how much the committee values the SEC and championship game wins. Coach Brian Kelly’s team finishes with UAB and a trip to College Station to play Texas A&M before meeting Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

North Carolina 9-1

The Tar Heels stayed alive by the slimmest of margins, pulling out a 36-34 road win over Wake Forest to remain in the P5 one-loss fraternity. North Carolina would need chaos to erupt to make the four-team field, in addition to winning out over Georgia Tech, NC State and Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. It won’t happen, but technically, North Carolina remains in CFP contention.

