12-team College Football Playoff approved: How it works, how soon it begins, how 2021 CFP would have looked

Dawgnation Logo
(11) Oregon
Sat, 9/3 on ABC @7:30 ET
(3) Georgia
  • Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
  • William & Mary
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Charlotte
    Eastern Kentucky
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Western Michigan
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (15) Michigan State
    Virginia Tech
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Old Dominion
  • Temple
    Fri, 9/2 on ACC Network @11:30 ET
    Duke
    Tennessee Tech
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Kansas
    Illinois
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Indiana
    TCU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @2:00 AM ET
    Colorado
  • Delaware
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Navy
    Rutgers
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Boston College
    Buffalo
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Maryland
    Sam Houston State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
  • Colorado State
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (8) Michigan
    North Carolina
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Appalachian State
    South Dakota State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Iowa
    (13) North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    East Carolina
  • Richmond
    Sat, 9/3 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Virginia
    Northern Iowa
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @5:00 ET
    Air Force
    Southeast Missouri State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Iowa State
    Bowling Green
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @6:30 ET
    UCLA
  • (23) Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    (19) Arkansas
    (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    UTSA
    Bethune-Cookman
    Sat, 9/3 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    UTEP
    Sat, 9/3 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (9) Oklahoma
  • North Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Nebraska
    Arizona
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS @7:30 ET
    San Diego State
    Tulsa
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    Wyoming
    Norfolk State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    Marshall
  • UC Davis
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    (25) BYU
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    South Florida
    Troy
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (21) Ole Miss
    Nicholls State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @9:00 ET
    South Alabama
  • Texas State
    Sat, 9/3 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Ohio
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    James Madison
    Rice
    Sat, 9/3 on Pac-12 Network @10:00 ET
    (14) USC
  • Morgan State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Georgia Southern
    South Dakota
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Liberty
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Southern Miss
    UMass
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
  • Elon
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Illinois State
    Sat, 9/3 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Auburn
    Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
  • Albany
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (10) Baylor
    Army
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
    (7) Utah
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
    Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
  • Grambling State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Memphis
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State
    Georgia State
    Sat, 9/3 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
    Utah State
    Sat, 9/3 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (1) Alabama
  • SMU
    Sat, 9/3 on CBS Sports Network @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    (5) Notre Dame
    Sat, 9/3 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    Louisville
    Sun, 9/4 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Syracuse
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sun, 9/4 on LHN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas
  • Murray State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Maine
    Sun, 9/4 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    Colgate
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Now @12:00 AM ET
    Stanford
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/4 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Washington State
  • Kent State
    Sun, 9/4 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Washington
    Boise State
    Sun, 9/4 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Western Kentucky
    Sun, 9/4 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Florida State
    Sun, 9/4 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU
  • (4) Clemson
    Tues, 9/6 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Georgia Tech
    St. Francis (PA)
    23
    Final
    Akron
    30
    Bryant
    37
    Final
    Florida International
    38
    Central Michigan
    44
    Final
    (12) Oklahoma State
    58
  • South Carolina State
    10
    Final
    UCF
    56
    West Virginia
    31
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    38
    Ball State
    10
    Final
    Tennessee
    59
    LIU
    0
    Final
    Toledo
    37
  • VMI
    10
    Final
    (22) Wake Forest
    44
    Eastern Illinois
    27
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    34
    Alabama A&M
    0
    Final
    UAB
    59
    Louisiana Tech
    24
    Final
    Missouri
    52
  • Penn State
    35
    Final
    Purdue
    31
    New Mexico State
    0
    Final
    Minnesota
    38
    Northern Arizona
    3
    Final
    Arizona State
    40
    Portland State
    17
    Final
    San Jose State
    21
  • Cal Poly
    7
    Final
    Fresno State
    35
  • William & Mary
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Charlotte
    Eastern Kentucky
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Western Michigan
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    (15) Michigan State
    Virginia Tech
    Fri, 9/2 on ESPNU @11:00 ET
    Old Dominion
Georgia football-UGA
Georgia and Baylor met at the end of the 2019 season in the 2020 Sugar Bowl. Under the revised CFP format, which could begin as early as 2024 but no later than 2026, the Bulldogs would have played the Bears in a first-round CFP game after the 2021 season.(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

12-team College Football Playoff approved: How it works, how soon it begins, how 2021 CFP would have looked

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — The College Football Playoffs are officially expanding to 12 teams, possibly as early as the 2024 season, but for certain by 2026.

The CFP Board of Managers, made up of university presidents and chancellors, unanimously approved a new format that will consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six highest-ranked non-champions as determined by a committee.

The details of how the 12-team playoff will work are virtually the same as the model college football was working toward 15 months ago before the “Alliance” formed by the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 derailed it in response to the announcement that Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC by 2025.

What we know about 12-team CFP stipulations

• The four highest ranked conference champions will receive a bye.

• The next eight teams will play off in the second or third weekend in December on home campuses — or venues determined by the higher-seeded team

-  No. 5 vs. No. 12

- No. 6 vs. No. 11

- No. 7 vs. No. 10

- No. 8 vs. No. 9.

• The option for higher-seed teams to move the event to a different venue is believed to be in respect to Big Ten teams that could want to move first-round games into nearby indoor stadiums

• There will be at least 12 days between conference championship games and the first-round of the 12-team playoffs.

• The ensuing four quarterfinal games and two CFP semifinal games will be played in bowls in a rotating basis.

• The top four teams that receive byes will be assigned to quarterfinal bowls by ranking order and in consideration with current contracted bowl relationships.

• The same six bowls that make up the current “New Year’s Six” rotation are expected to remain involved in the CFP: Cotton, Fiesta, Sugar, Orange, Peach, Rose

• The CFP committee will determine how the winners of the first-round games are bracketed, in terms of which of the top four teams they will face.

What comes next

The college football playoff will work to determine if the new 12-team expanded playoff can be put in place after communicating with Atlanta and Miami.

Atlanta and Miami are hosting the CFP Championship Game in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, who serves as the chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, has expressed an interest in implementing the 12-team playoff “as quickly as possible,” per SI.com reporter Ross Dellinger.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey comments

This is an exciting day for the future of college football. As originally proposed, the 12-team playoff creates more access for teams and conferences across the country to compete in college football’s championship event. There is work to be done to make this format a reality, but I am pleased we are all moving in the same direction with a common purpose.”

How it would look

If applied to the 2021 football season, CFP Champion Georgia would have been forced to play a first-round game.

Bulldogs’ fans would also note that, under the approved 12-team CFP, the 2017 Alabama team that won the national championship also would have had to play an “extra” game while the 2017 UGA team that won the SEC would have received a first-round bye.

Last season, the four highest ranked conference champions were:

1. Alabama

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Baylor

The first-round games would have been

No. 12 Pitt at No. 5 Georgia

No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Notre Dame

No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Ohio State

No. 9  Oklahoma State at No. 8 Ole Miss

If the higher-seeded team won and been re-seeded accordingly, the quarterfinals would have looked like this at bowl sites:

Baylor vs. Georgia

Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame

Michigan vs. Ohio State

Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Taking a look at how those matchups would have worked out, it’s understandable why there is a provision for the CFP to re-seed teams; rematches of conference games would not be optimal.

Leave a Comment