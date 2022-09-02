12-team College Football Playoff approved: How it works, how soon it begins, how 2021 CFP would have looked

ATHENS — The College Football Playoffs are officially expanding to 12 teams, possibly as early as the 2024 season, but for certain by 2026. The CFP Board of Managers, made up of university presidents and chancellors, unanimously approved a new format that will consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six highest-ranked non-champions as determined by a committee. The details of how the 12-team playoff will work are virtually the same as the model college football was working toward 15 months ago before the “Alliance” formed by the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 derailed it in response to the announcement that Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC by 2025. What we know about 12-team CFP stipulations

• The four highest ranked conference champions will receive a bye. • The next eight teams will play off in the second or third weekend in December on home campuses — or venues determined by the higher-seeded team - No. 5 vs. No. 12

- No. 6 vs. No. 11 - No. 7 vs. No. 10 - No. 8 vs. No. 9.

• The option for higher-seed teams to move the event to a different venue is believed to be in respect to Big Ten teams that could want to move first-round games into nearby indoor stadiums • There will be at least 12 days between conference championship games and the first-round of the 12-team playoffs. • The ensuing four quarterfinal games and two CFP semifinal games will be played in bowls in a rotating basis. • The top four teams that receive byes will be assigned to quarterfinal bowls by ranking order and in consideration with current contracted bowl relationships. • The same six bowls that make up the current “New Year’s Six” rotation are expected to remain involved in the CFP: Cotton, Fiesta, Sugar, Orange, Peach, Rose • The CFP committee will determine how the winners of the first-round games are bracketed, in terms of which of the top four teams they will face. What comes next

The college football playoff will work to determine if the new 12-team expanded playoff can be put in place after communicating with Atlanta and Miami. Atlanta and Miami are hosting the CFP Championship Game in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, who serves as the chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, has expressed an interest in implementing the 12-team playoff “as quickly as possible,” per SI.com reporter Ross Dellinger. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey comments “This is an exciting day for the future of college football. As originally proposed, the 12-team playoff creates more access for teams and conferences across the country to compete in college football’s championship event. There is work to be done to make this format a reality, but I am pleased we are all moving in the same direction with a common purpose.” How it would look If applied to the 2021 football season, CFP Champion Georgia would have been forced to play a first-round game. Bulldogs’ fans would also note that, under the approved 12-team CFP, the 2017 Alabama team that won the national championship also would have had to play an “extra” game while the 2017 UGA team that won the SEC would have received a first-round bye.