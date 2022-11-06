Unraveling College Football Playoff picture after Georgia owns historic moment on day of upsets

ATHENS — Georgia dominated the moment, beating Tennessee in what could be remembered as the biggest regular-season game in the history of Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) beat the Vols 27-13 in a battle of No. 1-ranked teams, taking control of the SEC East Division and setting course for the SEC Championship Game with road games at Mississippi State and Kentucky left to navigate. “We got up for this one, we were ready to go,” said Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who dialed himself back into the Heisman Trophy conversation with two touchdown passes and a 13-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs might have to file that game plan away, as Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) remains very much alive in the CFP picture after a night of upsets across the college football landscape. “Now, the challenge is in the coming weeks is continuing,” he said “It’s not a one-and-done thing; we’re going to an extremely hard place to play next week at Mississippi State, they have a really good football team.” The Maroon Bulldogs beat Auburn 39-33 in overtime and will carry momentum into their clash with Georgia at 7 p.m. next Saturday in Starkville.

The SEC West game of the night, however, was on the bayou where LSU beat Alabama 32-31 to take control of their destiny. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1), which plays host to Alabama (7-2, 4-2) next Saturday. LSU plays a noon game at Arkansas next Saturday before finishing their regular season at Texas A&M. Here’s a look at the College Football Playoff picture

Georgia 9-0, 6-0 SEC In control of its destiny, might still need to win the SEC Championship Game to make the CFP. Ohio State 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten Remaining games at Indiana, at Maryland and home against Michigan. Could make CFP with loss to Michigan. Michigan 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten Remaining home games with Nebraska and Illinois before regular-season finale at Ohio State. Likely needs to beat Ohio State and win Big Ten Championship Game to make CFP.

TCU 9-0, 6-0 Big 12 Remaining games at Texas, at Baylor and home with Iowa State. Needs to win Big 12 Championship Game and remain undefeated to make CFP. Oregon 8-1, 6-0 Pac-12 The Ducks must win out over Washington (home), Utah (home) and at Oregon State and win Pac-12 championship game. The margin of defeat to Georgia (49-3) could prove a sticking point when measuring Oregon against Tennessee, but P5 championship games are weighted heavily. UCLA 8-1, 5-1 Pac-12 The Bruins could slide in by winning their remaining games over Arizona (home), USC (home) and at Cal, and then winning the Pac-12 Championship Game, particularly if it’s a rematch with an Oregon team that beat them 45-30 earlier this season in Eugene.