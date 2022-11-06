Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) attempts to tackle Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the first half in a NCAA football game, at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 27-13. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Unraveling College Football Playoff picture after Georgia owns historic moment on day of upsets

@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia dominated the moment, beating Tennessee in what could be remembered as the biggest regular-season game in the history of Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) beat the Vols 27-13 in a battle of No. 1-ranked teams, taking control of the SEC East Division and setting course for the SEC Championship Game with road games at Mississippi State and Kentucky left to navigate.

“We got up for this one, we were ready to go,” said Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who dialed himself back into the Heisman Trophy conversation with two touchdown passes and a 13-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs might have to file that game plan away, as Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) remains very much alive in the CFP picture after a night of upsets across the college football landscape.

“Now, the challenge is in the coming weeks is continuing,” he said “It’s not a one-and-done thing; we’re going to an extremely hard place to play next week at Mississippi State, they have a really good football team.”

The Maroon Bulldogs beat Auburn 39-33 in overtime and will carry momentum into their clash with Georgia at 7 p.m. next Saturday in Starkville.

The SEC West game of the night, however, was on the bayou where LSU beat Alabama 32-31 to take control of their destiny.

The Tigers (7-2, 5-1) own the head-to-head tiebreaker with Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1), which plays host to Alabama (7-2, 4-2) next Saturday.

LSU plays a noon game at Arkansas next Saturday before finishing their regular season at Texas A&M.

Here’s a look at the College Football Playoff picture

Georgia 9-0, 6-0 SEC

In control of its destiny, might still need to win the SEC Championship Game to make the CFP.

Ohio State 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten

Remaining games at Indiana, at Maryland and home against Michigan. Could make CFP with loss to Michigan.

Michigan 9-0, 6-0 Big Ten

Remaining home games with Nebraska and Illinois before regular-season finale at Ohio State. Likely needs to beat Ohio State and win Big Ten Championship Game to make CFP.

TCU 9-0, 6-0 Big 12

Remaining games at Texas, at Baylor and home with Iowa State. Needs to win Big 12 Championship Game and remain undefeated to make CFP.

Oregon 8-1, 6-0 Pac-12

The Ducks must win out over Washington (home), Utah (home) and at Oregon State and win Pac-12 championship game. The margin of defeat to Georgia (49-3) could prove a sticking point when measuring Oregon against Tennessee, but P5 championship games are weighted heavily.

UCLA 8-1, 5-1 Pac-12

The Bruins could slide in by winning their remaining games over Arizona (home), USC (home) and at Cal, and then winning the Pac-12 Championship Game, particularly if it’s a rematch with an Oregon team that beat them 45-30 earlier this season in Eugene.

USC 8-1, 6-1 Pac-12

The Trojans have the power of a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Caleb Williams, and their 43-42 road loss to Utah will be easy to overlook if they win out in games against Colorado, UCLA and Notre Dame and then capture the conference championship game.

Clemson 8-1, 6-1 ACC

The Tigers must win out over Louisville, Miami and South Carolina — all home games — and then win ACC Championship Game (it clinched a spot with Syracuse’s loss Saturday) in impressive fashion. The 35-14 loss to Notre Dame is an eyesore, but it was on the road and the Tigers’ rich CFP history could influence.

North Carolina 8-1, 5-0 ACC

The Tar Heels do not pass the eye test, but their only loss was a 45-32 home setback to suddenly respectable Notre Dame. The value placed on winning a P5 conference championship keeps North Carolina in the race if it wins out over Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and NC State and wins the ACC Championship Game over Clemson.

Tennessee 8-1, 4-1 SEC

The Vols’ 40-13 road win over LSU looms large. Needs to win out over Missouri (home), South Carolina (road) and Vanderbilt (road). CFP odds to become an at-large selection increase dramatically if Georgia wins out. The margin of defeat to the Bulldogs (27-13) won’t deter the committee. In 2017, Alabama lost to Auburn 26-14 in the final game of the regular season and got in as an at-large.

Ole Miss 8-1, 4-1 SEC

The Rebels could garner more serious consideration with a home win over Alabama next Saturday, then finish with wins at Arkansas and at home against Mississippi State. Ole Miss would still likely need Tennessee and LSU to stumble to become a potential at-large second team from the SEC in the CFP.

