CFP Picture: Top 4 control destiny, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee anxiously await rankings
ATHENS — There were significant developments in the College Football Playoff picture with No. 1 Georgia likely clinching one of the top four spots.
It’s less certain, though still possible, (projected) No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) could make the four-team CFP field with a loss in their respective conference championship games.
At No. 4, USC (11-1) likely needs to win the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah to be included in one of the CFP Semifinal Games.
The CFP picture becomes considerably more blurry after that, with a contested race for the No. 5 position — an on-deck circle of sorts — should one of the top teams lose.
Ohio State (11-1), Alabama (10-2) and Tennessee (10-2) will all be glued to watching the CFP Rankings Show at 7 p.m. (ESPN) on Tuesday to see how the 13-member committee has judged them.
Clemson (10-2) and LSU (9-3) were essentially eliminated with their losses on Saturday.
Crystal Ball
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. USC
5. Alabama
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
Here’s a look at the contenders and their outlooks and remaining games:
Georgia (12-0)
The Bulldogs should maintain No. 1 spot with their 37-14 win over Georgia Tech and have likely clinched a spot in the CFP with five wins over Power 5 opponents with an over .500 record.
A win over LSU in the SEC title game is important, however, as UGA would secure a spot in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal Game in Atlanta rather than possibly travel to Arizona to play in the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
Schedule: SEC Championship Game vs. LSU
Michigan (12-0)
The Wolverines went into Columbus, Ohio, and dominated the previously No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan’s shaky non-conference schedule means they might have to beat Purdue in the Big Ten title game to ensure making the field.
Schedule: Big Ten Championship Game vs. Purdue
TCU (12-0)
The Horned Frogs took care of business by jumping on Iowa State early and often en route to the 62-14 win. TCU, like Michigan, will want to take any decisions out of the committee’ hands by winning the Big 12 Championship Game.
Schedule: Big 12 Championship Game vs. Kansas State
USC (11-1)
The Trojans got a big home win over Notre Dame on Saturday night and are firmly in control of their own destiny.
Schedule: Pac-12 Championship Game vs. Utah
Alabama (10-2)
The Crimson Tide has come through the back door into the College Football Playoff before, making — and winning — the 2017 CFP despite not playing in the SEC Championship Game.
Alabama has three wins over Power 5 teams with winning records (Texas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss), and their two losses came on the final plays of games (Tennessee, LSU) by a combined four points.
No two-loss team has made the CFP semifinals before, but the “four-best” concept helps the Tide if they are being measured against a non-conference championship game winner, even if it only has one loss, like Ohio State.
Ohio State (11-1)
The Buckeyes have wins over Penn State (44-31) and Notre Dame (21-10) among their four Power 5 wins over opponents over .500, with Iowa (54-10) and Maryland (43-30) being the others.
The decisive manner which Ohio State lost to Michigan (45-23) — at home, outscored 28-3 in the second half — could ultimately be the back-breaker even though it’s the Buckeyes only loss of the season.
Tennessee (10-2)
The Vols are being counted out in many of the projections, but a closer look at their resume suggests they should be under consideration.
Tennessee could start out making the case that it has a head-to-head win over Alabama — the “other” two-loss team still being considered,
The Vols “shocking” loss at South Carolina (63-38) doesn’t look quite as bad after the Gamecocks (8-4) scored a Top 10 road win at Clemson.
Also worth noting, the Vols have a road win at the 9-3 LSU team that beat Alabama this season, along with a road win at 8-4 Pitt.