CFP Picture: Top 4 control destiny, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee anxiously await rankings

ATHENS — There were significant developments in the College Football Playoff picture with No. 1 Georgia likely clinching one of the top four spots. It’s less certain, though still possible, (projected) No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) could make the four-team CFP field with a loss in their respective conference championship games. At No. 4, USC (11-1) likely needs to win the Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah to be included in one of the CFP Semifinal Games.

The CFP picture becomes considerably more blurry after that, with a contested race for the No. 5 position — an on-deck circle of sorts — should one of the top teams lose. Ohio State (11-1), Alabama (10-2) and Tennessee (10-2) will all be glued to watching the CFP Rankings Show at 7 p.m. (ESPN) on Tuesday to see how the 13-member committee has judged them. Clemson (10-2) and LSU (9-3) were essentially eliminated with their losses on Saturday. Crystal Ball

1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU

4. USC 5. Alabama 6. Ohio State 7. Tennessee Here’s a look at the contenders and their outlooks and remaining games: Georgia (12-0) The Bulldogs should maintain No. 1 spot with their 37-14 win over Georgia Tech and have likely clinched a spot in the CFP with five wins over Power 5 opponents with an over .500 record.

A win over LSU in the SEC title game is important, however, as UGA would secure a spot in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal Game in Atlanta rather than possibly travel to Arizona to play in the Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal. Schedule: SEC Championship Game vs. LSU Michigan (12-0) The Wolverines went into Columbus, Ohio, and dominated the previously No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan’s shaky non-conference schedule means they might have to beat Purdue in the Big Ten title game to ensure making the field. Schedule: Big Ten Championship Game vs. Purdue TCU (12-0) The Horned Frogs took care of business by jumping on Iowa State early and often en route to the 62-14 win. TCU, like Michigan, will want to take any decisions out of the committee’ hands by winning the Big 12 Championship Game. Schedule: Big 12 Championship Game vs. Kansas State USC (11-1)