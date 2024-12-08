Georgia became college football’s overtime kings on Saturday, beating Texas 22-19 in the extra period to capture the SEC Championship Game.

The Bulldogs, winners of two overtime games in a row — beating rival Georgia Tech 44-42 in 8 overtimes the week before — now has well-earned bye in the 12-team College Football Playoffs.

“It means, rest for a team that Greg Sankey and his staff sent on the road all year long,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said with the SEC commissioner standing nearby at the trophy stand in attendance.

“We get to take a little bit of a break and get ready for the college football playoffs.”

Georgia had the No. 1 strength of schedule throughout the season, playing a murderous slate that included road trips to a then-No. 4 Alabama, a then-No. 1-ranked Texas and a then-No. 13 Ole Miss team.

Smart, whose Bulldogs opened the season in Atlanta against ACC Championship Game combatant Clemson, has noted it was arguably the most difficult schedule Georgia had ever played.

“We’re going to celebrate this one for 48 hours,” said Smart, who typically has a 24-hour rule, “because this is a big one.”

Up Next

Georgia (11-2) will next play a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Believe it or not, it could be Texas, yet again.

The top-four ranked conference champions earn a bye in the 12-team CFP, with the SEC champion contracted to play in the Sugar Bowl, and the Big Ten champion contracted to play in the Rose Bowl.

It seems likely that Oregon (presuming it holds on to win) and Georgia would be the top two seeds in the 12-team CFP.

The No. 1 seed will play the winner of the on-campus first-round games between the No. 8 seed and the No. 9 seed.

The No. 2 seed (presumably Georgia) would play the winner of the No. 7 seed and No. 10 seed.

Currently, it would seem most likely that Texas would be ranked No. 7, Ohio State No. 8, Tennessee at No. 9 and Indiana at No. 10.

That means the Bulldogs and the Longhorns could play yet again — for a third time — in the Sugar Bowl if Texas beats the Hoosiers in Austin on Dec. 20 or Dec. 21, as currently projected.

Fiesta and Peach

The Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl will take the other top-ranked conference champions in the No. 3 and No. 4-seeded positions.

The No. 3-seed (current rankings suggest Boise State) would await the winner of the game between the No. 6 and No. 11 seed in the Fiesta Bowl, while the No. 4 seed (Clemson with a win, or Arizona State) will play the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the winner of the game between the No. 5 and No. 12 seed.

At this time, it seems most likely that Notre Dame and the Big Ten Championship Gamer loser will occupy the No. 5 or No. 6 seeded-positions, and play the projected No. 11 and No. 12 seeds.

Two teams had secured their CFP bids before Georgia and Texas kicked off on Saturday afternoon.

Number 10-ranked Boise State beat No. 20 UNLV 21-7 on Friday night in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game.

On Saturday, No. 15 Arizona State defeated No. 16 Iowa State, 45-19, in the Big 12 Championship Game earlier on Saturday.

Running Scores

At the time of this publication, No. 17 Clemson was beating No. 8 SMU 24-7 in the first half of the ACC Championship Game and No. 1 Oregon was beating No. 3 Penn State 28-17 in the first half of the Big Ten title game.

It could be a challenge for the 13-member CFP Selection committee to sort out the rankings of the conference champions after the Oregon-Penn State winner and Georgia claim the top two spots.

Which team gets ranked higher between:

A No. 10 Boise State team that beat No. 20 UNLV, or

A No. 15 Arizona State team that beats the No. 16 Iowa State team, or

A No. 17 Clemson team that beats a No. 8 SMU team?

CFP Committee chairman Warde Manuel said the teams not playing in championship games would not be moved around in the rankings.

At one point, Manuel said, “We’re not going backwards” with the rankings.

The other question the CFP committee will have to answer is who gets the final at-large spot.

Specifically, does No. 8 SMU — which would fall to 11-2 with a loss — drop below a No. 11-ranked Alabama team that finished the season 9-3 and did not play in a conference championship game?

Conventional wisdom suggests the Mustangs would still get in, as the CFP committee has said it’s not their intention to “punish” championship game losers.

That said, Manuel also said that the commissioners have asked the CFP committee to evaluate the teams with their conference championship game performances included.

Here’s a look at how the teams were ranked entering the conference championship game weekend, and the results:

(Will be updated)

1. Oregon 12-0 (up 28-17 on Penn State, Big Ten title game)

2. Texas 11-2 (Lost 22-19 OT to Georgia, SEC title game)

3. Penn State 11-1 (down 28-17 to Oregon, Big Ten title game)

4. Notre Dame 11-1 (hosting first-round CFP game)

5. Georgia 11-2 (Beat Texas, 22-19 OT SEC title game)

6. Ohio State 10-2 (first-round CFP game)

7. Tennessee 10-2 (first-round CFP game)

8. SMU 11-1 (down 24-7 to Clemson, ACC title game)

9. Indiana 11-1 (first-round CFP game)

10. Boise State 12-1 (Beat UNLV 21-7, MWC title game)

11. Alabama 9-3 (TBD)

12. Miami 10-2 (bowl game)

13. Ole Miss 9-3 (bowl game)

14. South Carolina 9-3 (bowl game)

15. Arizona State 11-2 (Beat Iowa State 45-19, Big 12 title game)

16. Iowa State 10-3 (Lost to Arizona State 45-19, Big 12 title game)

17. Clemson 9-3 (up 24-7 on SMU, ACC title game)

18. BYU 10-2 (bowl game)

19. Missouri 9-3 (bowl game)

20. UNLV 10-2 (Lost 31-7 to Boise State, MWC title game)

21. Illinois 9-3 (bowl game)

22. Syracuse 9-3 (bowl game)

23. Colorado 9-3 (bowl game)

24. Army 10-1 (Beat Tulane 35-14, AAC title game)

25. Memphis 10-2 (bowl game)

