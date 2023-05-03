In new College Football Playoff format, winning SEC becomes even more important for Georgia football

Georgia will tell you that winning the SEC is important every year. It’s one of the team’s stated goals. But with the four-team playoff, it hasn’t been a requirement to win the national championship. Neither Georgia in 2021 or Alabama in 2017 needed an SEC title to win the national championship. And that’s not just true of the SEC, as Ohio State got into last year’s College Football Playoff despite not winning its conference. Winning the SEC means a lot, as evidenced by Georgia’s celebration after hammering LSU this past season. But with the new 12-team playoff, and more importantly the schedule setup, winning the league title is going to just mean more.

That is just two days after National Signing Day. So in addition to game-planning and practicing for a season-defining game, teams playing first-round games will also be trying to put their finishing touches on a signing class. The first round of games will be held on campus, undoubtedly a win for fans of those teams hosting games. But say you’re a team that has to go on the road that first week. You’re likely announcing your signing class on Wednesday and then getting on a plane on Thursday to fly to Seattle, Wash., or State College, Pa., to go play in a College Football Playoff game. The only way to earn a bye for the first round is to win your conference and be one of the four highest-ranked conference champions. Winning the SEC will almost certainly guarantee that, as the SEC champion has been the No. 1 seed in every College Football Playoff dating back to the 2018 version.