Strolling through the unbeatens, from quiet No. 1 win to furious finishes
ATHENS — There was no mad celebration in Sanford Stadium, no goalposts coming down or fans storming the field on Saturday.
It was a quiet 55-0 win for the No. 1 team in the nation as Georgia easily disposed of a Vanderbilt team that led SEC West Division leader -- unbeaten Ole Miss -- by a 20-17 count at halftime a week before.
WATCH: Kirby Smart focused ‘solely on one thing’ after Vandy win
It was enough to move Georgia past Ohio State on this ballot this week, as the Buckeyes were catching their breath with an open date after pounding Michigan State 49-20 the week before in Spartan Stadium.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud remains the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, and Clemson held strong as the ACC’s likely CFP offering after holding off Florida State in Tallahassee to remain undefeated.
But there’s a Big Orange truck coming up fast in the championship favorites’ rearview mirror.
Ole Miss is the unlikely leader in the SEC West Divison, still standing among the unbeatens after turning back a determined Auburn, 48-34.
The Rebels have road games to LSU and Texas A&M up next before what’s likely to be a pivotal home game with Alabama on Nov. 12.
Syracuse, yes, we see it is still undefeated after topping N.C. State, 24-9.
The Orangemen, like Chip Kelly’s Bruins, face likely elimination from the unbeaten ranks next Saturday, as they travel to play at Clemson.
This week’s MIke Griffith Super 16 ballot:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Michigan
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. UCLA
9. Oregon
10. Oklahoma State
11. USC
12. Penn State
13. Ole Miss
14. Wake Forest
15. Syracuse
16. Illinois