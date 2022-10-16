Strolling through the unbeatens, from quiet No. 1 win to furious finishes

ATHENS — There was no mad celebration in Sanford Stadium, no goalposts coming down or fans storming the field on Saturday. It was a quiet 55-0 win for the No. 1 team in the nation as Georgia easily disposed of a Vanderbilt team that led SEC West Division leader -- unbeaten Ole Miss -- by a 20-17 count at halftime a week before. WATCH: Kirby Smart focused ‘solely on one thing’ after Vandy win

It was enough to move Georgia past Ohio State on this ballot this week, as the Buckeyes were catching their breath with an open date after pounding Michigan State 49-20 the week before in Spartan Stadium. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud remains the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, and Clemson held strong as the ACC’s likely CFP offering after holding off Florida State in Tallahassee to remain undefeated. But there’s a Big Orange truck coming up fast in the championship favorites’ rearview mirror.