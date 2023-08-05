clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

ATHENS — The college football galaxy has shifted once again, setting the table for a 2024 season that change the face of the sport.

Oregon and Washington announced on Friday they’re headed to the Big Ten, following the lead of USC and UCLA which had announced their intentions to head Midwest last year.

Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, meanwhile, have announced they will join the Big 12. This comes just one week after Colorado made the move from Pac-12 to Big 12.

The Big 12 also added Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston earlier this summer, effective for this upcoming season.

“All this is about money, you know that,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said on Friday. “It’s about a bag, everybody’s chasing the bag.”

Sanders also correctly pointed out the hypocritical nature of the schools’ actions — many of the same league presidents, athletics directors and coaches have worked to retain more control over players transferring from one school to the next for money.

The college football system is not broke, so much as it is in transition.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has put his program atop college football with back-to-back championship seasons by doing just that.

“That’s the way of the world, it’s who handles it and manages it best,” Smart said after rising star Bear Alexander transferred from Georgia to USC. “It’s basically the new climate we’re in.”

It’s a safe bet Smart didn’t pay much attention to Friday’s realignment news. The eighth-year Georgia head coach is focused on current and future personnel, aiming for what would be a historic three-peat and yet another No. 1 recruiting class.

The repositioning of Pac-12 schools doesn’t figure to have much, if any, effect on the well-positioned SEC.

The SEC’s pending additions of tradition-laden and well-funded programs at Oklahoma and Texas has commissioner Greg Sankey indicating the league will stand pat at the moment.

Speculation that schools such as Clemson and Florida State might join the SEC is well-intentioned but would have its challenges.

The ACC -- like the SEC — has a television contract with ESPN. It wouldn’t seem to make sense — or dollars — for the so-called Worldwide Leader in Sports to weaken one of its products (the ACC) to benefit another (SEC) that already stands as the most elite in the land.

The Pac-12, meanwhile, finds itself left behind as a Super Conference concept once only speculated about takes form.

All that remains of the self-appointed “Conference of Champions” is California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.

It would seem the best move for the remaining Pac-12 schools would be to merge with the Mountain West, which has such schools as San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State, Boise State and Nevada.

The only college football certainty is that more uncertainty lies ahead, conference landscape will continue to shift alongside the well-documented redefinition of the amateur model.

Future Big Ten

• Washington

• Oregon

• USC

• UCLA

• Nebraska

• Rutgers

• Maryland

• Minnesota

• Iowa

• Illinois

• Purdue

• Northwestern

• Indiana

• Ohio State

• Michigan

• Michigan State

Future Big 12

• Arizona

• Arizona State

• Utah

• Colorado

• Houston*

• BYU*

• Cincinnati*

• UCF*

• Iowa State

• Kansas

• Kansas State

• Oklahoma State

• Baylor

• TCU

• Texas Tech

• West Virginia

* effective this season

