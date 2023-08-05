ATHENS — The college football galaxy has shifted once again, setting the table for a 2024 season that change the face of the sport.

Oregon and Washington announced on Friday they’re headed to the Big Ten, following the lead of USC and UCLA which had announced their intentions to head Midwest last year.

Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, meanwhile, have announced they will join the Big 12. This comes just one week after Colorado made the move from Pac-12 to Big 12.

The Big 12 also added Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston earlier this summer, effective for this upcoming season.