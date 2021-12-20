Dan Lanning nabs Auburn quarterback Bo Nix for Oregon Ducks

Oregon hired Lanning last weekend and introduced him as head coach last Monday.

Already, the likable and upbeat Lanning has made an impact with the addition of former Georgia and Texas A&M player personnel expert Marshall Malchow as his football chief of staff.

Lanning, with one eye on preparing the Georgia defense, has also hired Kenny Dillingham away from Florida State as his offensive coordinator and grabbed Baylor safeties and special teams coach Matt Powledge to be his co-defensive coordinator.

Dillingham worked with Nix his freshman season at Auburn in 2019, helping him when SEC Freshman of the year honors.

Lanning did an interview last week with ESPN explaining why he is staying with Georgia through the CFP.

WATCH: Happy Dan Lanning puts a positive front out for Oregon

“It would be totally unfair for our guys if I left and didn’t finish what was started here,” Lanning told ESPN SportsCenter host Elle Duncan, an Atlanta native and self-professed Bulldogs fan.