Dan Lanning nabs Auburn quarterback Bo Nix for Oregon Ducks
Oregon hired Lanning last weekend and introduced him as head coach last Monday.
Already, the likable and upbeat Lanning has made an impact with the addition of former Georgia and Texas A&M player personnel expert Marshall Malchow as his football chief of staff.
Lanning, with one eye on preparing the Georgia defense, has also hired Kenny Dillingham away from Florida State as his offensive coordinator and grabbed Baylor safeties and special teams coach Matt Powledge to be his co-defensive coordinator.
Dillingham worked with Nix his freshman season at Auburn in 2019, helping him when SEC Freshman of the year honors.
Lanning did an interview last week with ESPN explaining why he is staying with Georgia through the CFP.
“It would be totally unfair for our guys if I left and didn’t finish what was started here,” Lanning told ESPN SportsCenter host Elle Duncan, an Atlanta native and self-professed Bulldogs fan.
“I’m grateful Coach (Kirby) Smart would come back and let me help, and we certainly have some unfinished business.”
Lanning has been at the heart of the Georgia defense’s rises the past few years, the Bulldogs’ allowing just 6.9 points per game during the regular season — the fewest since 1986 Oklahoma.
Smart, however, oversaw changes for Alabama that led to broken assignments and Tide quarterback Bryce Young throwing for an SEC Championship Game record 421 yards in a 41-24 vita over Georgia.
Lanning’s defense gave up 34 of those points, and one of the Tide’s touchdowns came off a Pick-6 thrown by quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Georgia safety Lewis Cine said the Bulldogs’ preparation has not changed even with Lanning handling some Oregon duties while still working for Kirby Smart.
The Bulldogs play Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.