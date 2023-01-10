WATCH: David Pollack blows Nick Saban’s mind during halftime of Georgia’s rout of TCU

Pollack, sitting next to Alabama coach Nick Saban on the ESPN halftime set at SoFi Stadium, proclaimed the Bulldogs new kings of college football.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans don’t always like it when David Pollack “keeps it real” with his football opinions, but on Monday night they probably didn’t mind.

“Georgia, if you’ve seen them the last couple of seasons, they’ve taken over college football,” Pollack said, Saban’s eyes dropping as the Georgia Hall of Famer dropped harsh truth.

“They did an unbelievable job, and this is young football team, this isn’t an old football team that’s going to lose a bunch of guys to the NFL.”

Georgia beat Alabama, 33-18, in the CFP Championship Game last year in Indianapolis to claim the school’s first national title in 41 years.