Deion Sanders puts Colorado back in prime time, 45-42 win over TCU

Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.
Georgia football-UT Martin: Game time, how to stream, TV channel, …
Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, score, analysis, injury …
WATCH: Shane Beamer plays hilarious practical joke on Gamecocks with …
Could Carson Beck lead Georgia to championships? Tim Tebow express …
Sentell’s Intel on Carson Beck: The one word to describe how he will …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.