Deion Sanders puts Colorado back in prime time, 45-42 win over TCU

  • Western Carolina Catamounts
    13
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    56
    Robert Morris Colonials
    7
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    42
    Northern Iowa Panthers
    9
    Final
    Iowa State Cyclones
    30
    East Tennessee State Buccaneers
    3
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    49
  • Mercer Bears
    7
    4th QTR
    2:46
    (22) Ole Miss Rebels
    73
    Akron Zips
    21
    4th QTR
    3:53
    Temple Owls
    24
    Portland State Vikings
    7
    3rd QTR
    7:22
    (15) Oregon Ducks
    64
    South Florida Bulls
    17
    Halftime
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    17
  • Tennessee State Tigers
    3
    Halftime
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    35
    UMass Minutemen
    7
    Halftime
    Auburn Tigers
    31
    Buffalo Bulls
    10
    Halftime
    (19) Wisconsin Badgers
    14
    (3) Ohio State Buckeyes
    10
    Halftime
    Indiana Hoosiers
    3
  • Boise State Broncos
    9
    2nd QTR
    1:21
    (10) Washington Huskies
    28
    Navy Midshipmen
    3
    Final
    (13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    42
    UTEP Miners
    14
    Final
    Jacksonville State Gamecocks
    17
    Ohio Bobcats
    13
    Final
    San Diego State Aztecs
    20
  • UMass Minutemen
    41
    Final
    New Mexico State Aggies
    30
    Hawai'i Warriors
    28
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    35
    San Jose State Spartans
    28
    Final
    (6) USC Trojans
    56
    Florida International Panthers
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    22
  • Kent State Golden Flashes
    6
    Final
    UCF Knights
    56
    St. Francis (PA) Red Flash
    17
    Final
    Western Michigan Broncos
    35
    Rhode Island Rams
    35
    Final
    Georgia State Panthers
    42
    Elon Phoenix
    17
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    37
  • North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    14
    South Dakota Coyotes
    10
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    35
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
    7
    Final
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    42
    Florida Gators
    11
    Final
    (14) Utah Utes
    24
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
    10
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
    North Carolina A&T Aggies
    6
    Final
    UAB Blazers
    35
    Southern Utah Thunderbirds
    21
    Final
    Arizona State Sun Devils
    24
    Howard Bison
    23
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    33
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks
    3
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    38
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    7
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    31
    Louisville Cardinals
    39
    Final
    Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
    34
    Missouri State Bears
    17
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    48
  • Stanford Cardinal
    37
    Final
    Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
    24
    East Carolina Pirates
    3
    Final
    (2) Michigan Wolverines
    30
    Colorado Buffaloes
    45
    Final
    (17) TCU Horned Frogs
    42
    Bowling Green Falcons
    24
    Final
    Liberty Flames
    34
  • LIU Sharks
    10
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    27
    Utah State Aggies
    14
    Final
    (25) Iowa Hawkeyes
    24
    Ball State Cardinals
    14
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    44
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    0
    Final
    (20) Oklahoma Sooners
    73
  • Virginia Cavaliers
    13
    Final
    (12) Tennessee Volunteers
    49
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    14
    Final
    SMU Mustangs
    38
    Northern Illinois Huskies
    27
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    24
    Fresno State Bulldogs
    39
    Final
    Purdue Boilermakers
    35
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Deion Sanders puts Colorado back in prime time, 45-42 win over TCU
Deion Sanders brought Colorado football back into prime time with a 45-42 road win over No. 17-ranked TCU on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
WATCH: Shane Beamer plays hilarious practical joke on Gamecocks with SEC …
There might not be a more well-liked coach in the SEC than South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, and the fun-loving practical joke he played on star players is one reason why.
Mike Griffith
Around the SEC: Game picks, how to watch and game times
ATHENS — Once upon a time Tennessee football was interested in hiring former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to be its next head coach.
Mike Griffith
Georgia favored big over rivals, but Kirby Smart rejects ‘championship or …
ATHENS —Kirby Smart rejects the notion that it’s a “championship or bust” season for Georgia football, but the oddsmakers clearly feel differently.
Mike Griffith
SEC Power Poll: Dawgs on top, preseason look at league race
ATHENS — Georgia will start college football’s race to the CFP Championship from the pole position for the first time in Kirby Smart’s tenure, yet another box checked off by …
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-UT Martin: Game time, how to stream, TV channel, …

Connor Riley
Georgia football-UT Martin: Live updates, score, analysis, injury …

Connor Riley
WATCH: Shane Beamer plays hilarious practical joke on Gamecocks with …

Mike Griffith
Could Carson Beck lead Georgia to championships? Tim Tebow express …

Mike Griffith
Sentell’s Intel on Carson Beck: The one word to describe how he will …

Jeff Sentell
