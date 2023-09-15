clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

Deion Sanders brings ‘Prime Time’ attention to Colorado, ESPN GameDay …
ATHENS — Deion Sanders has turned Colorado into a college football sideshow with his “Prime time” personality and liberal usage of the transfer portal.
Mike Griffith
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks
Tennessee slayed the Alabama dragon last year, snapping a 15-game losing streak to the Tide, and now comes the Alligators in The Swamp.
Mike Griffith
Nick Saban shares how fallen Alabama dynasty talk affects him, praises …
ATHENS — There’s a competitive fire that burns deep into the soul of seven-time championship coach Nick Saban, and naturally it was stoked by last Saturday’s 34-24 loss to …
Mike Griffith
Unproven Georgia reclaims top spot in SEC Power rankings after Alabama …
ATHENS — Quinn Ewers played the game of his life at Alabama, and that’s exactly what it took for Texas to take down the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football monster favorite over South Carolina in SEC opener
ATHENS — Georgia football can finally sink its teeth into a Power 5 opponent this week with South Carolina next up at Sanford Stadium.
Mike Griffith
