(11) Kentucky
13
Final
30
(1) Georgia
  • Vanderbilt
    20
    Final
    South Carolina
    21
    (5) Alabama
    49
    Final
    Mississippi State
    9
    (13) Ole Miss
    31
    Final
    Tennessee
    26
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    Sat, 10/23 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (17) Arkansas
    Auburn
    38
    Final
    (17) Arkansas
    23
    (21) Texas A&M
    35
    Final
    Missouri
    14
    (20) Florida
    42
    Final
    LSU
    49
Report: LSU parts way with Ed Orgeron, not even 2 years after national title

Ed orgeron-LSU football-fired
12/7/19 - Atlanta - LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron leads his team onto the field for warmups during the Georgia vs. LSU SEC Football Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Alyssa Pointer / alyssa.pointer@ajc.com
@Kconnorriley
Posted

The first SEC head coach of the year has been fired. And it is LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

According to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports that Orgeron and the school have reached a separation agreement.

