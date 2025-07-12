ATHENS — Georgia football has no shortage of rival schools, with many people mentioning Florida as chief rival.

Coach Kirby Smart’s dominance over the Gators — 7-2 as the Bulldogs head coach, including the past four in a row — has taken some edge from the rivalry.

Meanwhile, Alabama has played a prominent role in Georgia football seasons, taking over the role of spoiler that Steve Spurrier’s Gators once had in the 1990s.

Former Tide coach Nick Saban, specifically, was 5-1 against Smart — even though he never had to face Smart in Athens.

ESPN named Alabama as the “archvillain” for Georgia, “the game that’s circled” on the schedule.

“But even with Saban in his first year of retirement last season, Alabama still beat Georgia in a wild 41-34 game in Tuscaloosa the final weekend of September,” ESPN writer Chris Low notes.

“Georgia has lost nine of the past 10 games in the series and hasn’t beaten Alabama in the regular season since 2007, Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa, when the Mark Richt-coached Bulldogs won 26-23 in overtime.”

Interestingly enough, ESPN claims “Vanderbilt” to be Alabama’s villain after the Commodores beat the Tide 40-35 last season — the first time Vanderbilt beat Bama since 1984.

One of the more fascinating stats from that passage is that the Crimson Tide is 2-3 in its past five games against unranked opponents.

As for Florida, Georgia was appropriately named the Gators’ so-called “archvillain.”

“Florida has plenty of teams it considers rivals, but only one on the schedule this season has beaten the Gators four years in a row,” ESPN writer Andrea Adelson penned.

“That would be Georgia, which has absolutely dominated them since Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016. Smart is 7-2 against Florida, and just like that record, has finished ahead of Florida in the SEC standings seven times. We all know the Gators closed last season strong with big wins over LSU and Ole Miss, but the true litmus test for where this program is -- and whether it can return to elite status under coach Billy Napier — is the Georgia game.”

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, Georgia was not named archvillain for Texas, even though the Bulldogs beat the Longhorns twice last season.

The first time, the Bulldogs embarrassed Texas in Austin, 30-15, knocking them from the No. 1-ranking in the nation.

The second time, Georgia beat Texas by a 22-19 count in overtime to win the national title.

The teams meet again this season on Nov. 15 in Sanford Stadium.